Bukayo Saka shines as Arsenal secure a 3-0 win against Monaco

Bukayo Saka was in good form as Arsenal earned a convincing 3-0 victory over AS Monaco in the Champions League this evening.

Arsenal began the game on the front foot, knowing they needed an early goal to settle their nerves and unsettle their opponents.

However, AS Monaco appeared well-prepared for the challenge in London. It wasn’t until the half-hour mark that Arsenal created a clear opportunity, but Gabriel Jesus failed to capitalise.

Radosław Majecki, Monaco’s goalkeeper, looked determined to keep Arsenal at bay. However, Jesus soon turned provider, setting up Saka, who was perfectly positioned to score the opener.

That goal calmed Arsenal’s nerves, and the Gunners began to bombard the Monaco goal with chance after chance. Despite their dominance, they couldn’t add to their tally before the half-time whistle. Monaco, on the other hand, came close to equalising early in the second half, but Thilo Kehrer squandered a golden opportunity.

The French side continued to push after the break, but Arsenal matched their efforts and remained dangerous on the attack.

Saka capitalised on a Monaco error to double Arsenal’s advantage, reinforcing their control of the game and boosting their confidence.

With their superiority evident for much of the match, Arsenal looked comfortable as Monaco struggled to mount a comeback in the closing minutes. This allowed the Gunners to extend their lead further, with Kai Havertz sealing the win by adding a third goal late on.