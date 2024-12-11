Bukayo Saka shines as Arsenal secure a 3-0 win against Monaco

Bukayo Saka was in good form as Arsenal earned a convincing 3-0 victory over AS Monaco in the Champions League this evening.
Arsenal began the game on the front foot, knowing they needed an early goal to settle their nerves and unsettle their opponents.
However, AS Monaco appeared well-prepared for the challenge in London. It wasn’t until the half-hour mark that Arsenal created a clear opportunity, but Gabriel Jesus failed to capitalise.
Radosław Majecki, Monaco’s goalkeeper, looked determined to keep Arsenal at bay. However, Jesus soon turned provider, setting up Saka, who was perfectly positioned to score the opener.
That goal calmed Arsenal’s nerves, and the Gunners began to bombard the Monaco goal with chance after chance. Despite their dominance, they couldn’t add to their tally before the half-time whistle. Monaco, on the other hand, came close to equalising early in the second half, but Thilo Kehrer squandered a golden opportunity.
The French side continued to push after the break, but Arsenal matched their efforts and remained dangerous on the attack.
Saka capitalised on a Monaco error to double Arsenal’s advantage, reinforcing their control of the game and boosting their confidence.
With their superiority evident for much of the match, Arsenal looked comfortable as Monaco struggled to mount a comeback in the closing minutes. This allowed the Gunners to extend their lead further, with Kai Havertz sealing the win by adding a third goal late on.
A well deserved win and much needed 3 points.
One thing that annoyed me was our failure to score from our corners. Need a new Set Piece Coach…
Lol!
@Herr Drier
My sentiments exactly…😂
Three points, clean sheet. All attention now on Everton visit. COYG!
Well deserved win for the Boys.
And for all critical pundits who feels Arsenal have issues scoring from open play what more can they say?
Three goals from open play and could have been more of Jesus and
Odegard had not been wasteful.
Next to Everton on Saturday.
There were a couple of spells for Monaco where they looked better and we looked rather grey. A couple of Chelsea rejects made their appearance. Jorginho floated a beauty (just a bit of class) and Havertz got an assist and a dubiously accredited goal which has now been classed as an og
Overall, Arsenal were clearly superior despite our injury issues which were a major concern prior to kick off
Skelly clearly wasn’t overawed and made a lovely pre assist for Jesus and Saka to finish
After all the C*ap that has been dished out since Sunday, it’s a truly massive yahoo moment to have had a solid win
Will 2nd that
Onwards a d upwards
Good result and 3 points. If ever there was 45 min of football that highlighted we needed a striker it was the first half in spades. 3-0 is satisfactory but Monaco were that poor, it should have been 7-0. Take the points and move on.
3 goals from our starboy Saka, well done.
So how many did Haaland score tonight
@Junking
😖
Has Haarland won the league and CL?
And what has Haarland got to do with our own wastefulness?
2 goals Reggie. The 3rd has been awarded as an own goal
Sound win from the Ladz and big ups to MA for tactics, selection and timely effective subs. Starboy, enough said. Skelly, get in young gunner. Looked like he was staking his claim for the LB spot. Just sayin…😁
He is actually good enough to start consistently for us.
He is good with the ball, strong for his age and passes well.
@SJ
I like the way he shook off the challenges as well as his eye for a pass. He’s good going forward and defends well also. I agree with you, he should be starting a few matches.
SJ
We can all be armchair managers but it isn’t remotely close to working with the players
It was a risk to play Skelly, but Arteta clearly felt he was a better fit than Tierney and he did really well. Neither was he nervous.
Feeling sorry for Tierney is more than reasonable but it’s a tough old world and nothing can be taken for granted and it sadly looks at the moment his boat has sailed
Spot on.
But he wasn’t good enough to start against Fulham?
Is he a LB NY? 🤔😂
Important and well deserved win. Some positives also regarding team selections. Should be able to cruise through remainder of group stage and hopefully byin a stronger position come February.
What was it that made the team selections positive for you Joe,S?
To be honest, you can’t win the league if you keep missing such opportunities on goal. Odegard, Martinelli and sadly Jesus should have at least scored one apiece, but it is shameful to have your supposed striker miss such. As for Martinelli and Jesus, enough of making excuses for them, it is now evident why others would start ahead of them in Brazil.