Bukayo Saka still missing as England names their latest squad

England has just released their latest squad and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is missing from the list (The FA). The Arsenal youngster has had one of the best seasons by any English teenager.
There was room in the squad for some players making their debut, while others earned a recall to the national team, but Saka was still missing.
It will be recalled that England manager, Gareth Southgate had watched the teenager on several occasions, most notably in the FA Cup semi-final as Arsenal beat Manchester City to reach the final and eventually win the competition.
Saka has been one of the most impressive youngsters in England this year after bursting onto the scene with the Gunners.
He made 26 league appearances for Arsenal last season, scoring once and providing 5 assists for the Gunners.
His form was also impressive in other competitions after scoring twice in the Europa League and providing an assist in the EFL Cup.
There was space in the team for Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Manchester City’s Phil Foden and the likes of Eric Dier, James Ward Prowse and even Harry Winks.
Of course, those players play different positions to Saka but the point is that Saka deserved a call up even if he was unlikely to play while others that have had inferior seasons have been called up.
This snub should serve as a motivation to Saka and we hope that it will push him to work even hard in the coming season so that he can get the international recognition that he deserves.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’m actually glad he didn’t get called up, who cares about England, I’m always happy when we don’t have players going for international duty, the international break would be a boost for the coming congested fixtures, but leaving him out of the squad would give a huge boost to Nigeria in getting him play for the Super Eagles, a front three of Saka, Osimhen and chukwueze seems promising for us.
Proudly Nigerian
Same here Hydrogen. England’s loss, Nigeria’s gain, we still feel sour about Tammy and Tomori.
I’m surprised by this! Even Harry Winks gets the nod and he’s crap!!
Congrats to Kalvin Phillips, I like him, but am absolutely perplexed at Grealish not being selected!!
Yeah, absolute madness Harry Winks gets the nod over Grealish. The spuds even have to shake their head on that one, wow. Sanity check on England’s manager for sure.
More time with us and wont have England fans hounding him on social media if he doesnt score a hattrick on his debut. We all know if he was a united player he’d be the first one called up.
Saka will play for naija. England will only use him once or twice and dump him.