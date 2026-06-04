Bukayo Saka teams up with Thierry Henry for new document on his life

Bukayo Saka may only be 24, but he has already played a key role in one of Arsenal’s most significant recent achievements, helping the Gunners win the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years and marking a major milestone in his already distinguished career at the club where he progressed through the academy system.

Before that success, Mikel Arteta’s side had repeatedly come close in previous seasons, with Saka consistently playing an important role in their progress. His performances were central to Arsenal’s sustained progress under Mikel Arteta, particularly during seasons when they narrowly missed out on silverware.

Saka Documentary Project

Saka has now agreed to share his story in a documentary project that will also feature Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and offering fans a closer insight into his journey from academy prospect to first team regular at Arsenal.

According to The Sun, the forward has teamed up with the former Gunners striker for a documentary set to be released on Disney+ later this month.

He is expected to reflect on his journey so far, covering both successes and challenges before turning 25. It will also highlight the challenges he has faced during his rise, including the pressure of performing at the highest level for club and country.

Production and Release Details

The documentary will reportedly be titled ‘Bukayo Saka: The Time is Now’ and directed by Emmy winner Robert Alexander.

While it will provide fans with a closer look at Saka’s life away from football, it is also expected to offer an unguarded insight into what it takes to perform at the highest level. It aims to provide a deeper understanding of his mentality, discipline, and the demands of elite professional football at the highest level across his career so far in football.

It is expected to give supporters a deeper understanding of his development and rise to prominence at Arsenal, particularly regarding how he has evolved into one of Arsenal’s most influential attacking players in recent seasons at the club.

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