Bukayo Saka Trains Separately As England Continue Careful Fitness Plan

Bukayo Saka was once again absent from England’s main training group as Thomas Tuchel’s side stepped up preparations for Tuesday’s World Cup clash against Ghana as per BBC.

The Arsenal winger instead followed an individual training programme while his teammates trained in Kansas City, with England continuing to carefully manage the Achilles issue that has troubled him since March. Reports suggest there is no immediate concern over Saka’s availability, but England appear determined not to take any unnecessary risks with one of their most important attacking players.

England Sticking To Their Plan For Saka

Saka made a positive impact from the bench during England’s opening 4-2 victory over Croatia, providing the assist for Marcus Rashford’s late goal after being introduced in the second half. However, the 24-year-old has yet to complete a full training session with the squad since arriving at the tournament.

England’s medical staff have been monitoring the Achilles problem throughout the summer, and the latest session suggests the current management plan remains unchanged. While other injury concerns in the squad appear to be easing, Saka continues to work separately from the main group as part of his recovery programme.

Arsenal Fans Will Be Watching Closely

The situation is one that Arsenal supporters will undoubtedly be monitoring throughout the tournament.

Saka played a crucial role in Arsenal’s Premier League title-winning campaign despite carrying the issue for much of the run-in, and England are clearly prioritising his long-term fitness as the World Cup progresses.

As discussed in our earlier report on Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the Arsenal star, England appear willing to be patient rather than rush Saka back into the starting XI before he is fully ready.

That cautious approach may frustrate some England supporters eager to see one of the country’s most dangerous attacking players from the start, but it could prove vital if the Three Lions make a deep run into the knockout stages.

For now, the key takeaway is that Saka remains involved, remains available, and continues to be managed carefully rather than sidelined through any fresh injury concern.

Do you think England are right to manage Bukayo Saka so cautiously, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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