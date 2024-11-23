Bukayo Saka under no illusions over who will be the ideal Ben White replacement

The Arsenal defender Ben White is set to be sidelined for at least the next 2 months after undergoing surgery to once and for all deal with an injury that’s been holding him back the last few months.

With his absence, someone needs to step up at Arsenal’s right-back, and who else to do so but Jurrien Timber?

Timber has been nothing but great since his Arsenal arrival; on and off the pitch, he’s won us over. It is sad his first season didn’t go to plan due to an ACL injury, but it gave us a chance to see what a perfect resurgence looks like with his perfomances this season.

Although workload injuries have tried to hold him back, whenever on the pitch he’s been absolutely amazing, his desire to for the ball and his ability to advance it are just impressive.

Whether at right-back or left-back, he’s injected class into the Arsenal defence; he’s put the opposing wingers on lockdown, making them go MIA and thus not impacting the game.

With White out for a while, it is time for him to step up and make sure the levels in the right wing don’t drop.

But should anyone worry that White will not be available?

Bukayo Saka not long ago openly revealed how perfect the Dutchman is for right-back, saying, “He gave me confidence by telling me that when he has a 1v1 against an attacker, he will recover the ball and give it to me.

“With the ball, he is very calm and confident. He is an excellent player; I am happy that he shows it.

“It must have been difficult for him, knowing that he had so much ability but was sidelined for a year.”

So far, we’ve only seen flashes of his true potential. He hasn’t really had a consistent run on the team. Hopefully in the next few weeks he’ll find his momentum. If there was a time he proved his class, it is right now.

9 points behind league leaders Liverpool, Arsenal need spirited perfomances from their players, and hopefully that’s what Timber and the other Gunners will offer.

Daniel O

