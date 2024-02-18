Bukayo Saka v Cristiano Ronaldo’s stats after 210 games sees Gunners star ahead

Bukayo Saka is emerging as one of the world’s premier football talents, given his exceptional current form.

The Arsenal player has showcased outstanding performance this season, notably scoring twice in each of his last two matches for the Gunners.

Saka is gaining recognition as one of the world’s top players, with numerous award nominations already under his belt. While he may aspire to win the Ballon d’Or in the future, such an achievement might be contingent on team success.

On an individual level, Saka has consistently proven his importance to Arsenal in every game they play. Remarkably, The Sun reveals that after 210 games, Saka boasts 51 goals and 49 assists, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s statistics of 50 goals and 37 assists at a similar stage in his career.

Considering that Ronaldo went on to become one of the greatest footballers ever, Arsenal fans will be hopeful that Saka can achieve similar heights during his tenure with the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everyone can tell that Saka is a brilliant footballer, and we hope he maintains his development trajectory and never suffers from a serious injury.

If this happens, we are certain he could one day be the best player in the world as Ronaldo was for several seasons.