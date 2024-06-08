Bukayo Saka will be the England player that misses Ben White the most

Ben White is one of the most crucial players in the current Arsenal squad, but some of us fans are too proud to accept it.

When Arsenal needs a defender who can overlap, Ben White is the answer. During the overlap, he fires up Bukayo Saka. When Arsenal needs a defender who can tuck in, Ben White is the answer. We saw that in a few games between January and April, when Kiwior played left-back.

The former Brighton player is good enough on the ball to play inverted full-back, and he is getting more touches in central midfield.

When Arsenal needs a centre back to fill in for William Saliba, Ben White is the answer (it is interesting that some people forget he started as a right-sided centre back).

When Mikel Arteta needs a player who can play 50 plus games per season, Ben White is it.

Despite the controversy surrounding the revelation in 2021 that Arsenal had paid £50 million for him, Mikel Arteta and Edu can be considered transfer geniuses for that decision. Some may disagree, but buying White for £50 million now looks like a steal, and he’s now worth far more than that in my opinion.

Initially, some Gooners were puzzled by Ben White’s arrival, but now we confidently acknowledge that he was the crucial addition this team needed to advance, as without him, Arsenal’s right flank would have crumbled long ago.

If White wasn’t a “Saka force multiplier,” the Arsenal star boy wouldn’t be the player he is today. It’s unfortunate that England doesn’t have him in their Euros squad, but it’s a positive development for Arsenal as he’s rejuvenating for the upcoming season.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.