Bukayo Saka’s new Arsenal contract talks still in limbo, according to Ornstein

The famous footy journalist David Ornstein is known as the Arsenal Oracle because of his close contacts within the Arsenal camp, and we always sit up and listen when he speaks about the Gunners.
He has now recently been commenting on the contract talks with Bukayo Saka, and admits that although there had been some progress before the pandemic struck, Arsenal are still in competition for his signature from other clubs.
Ornstein told the Athletic: “They nearly had an agreement before shutdown. So that came at a really bad time for Arsenal in that sense. It’s close but until pen hits paper you never know.
“The will of all sides is to extend. But the deal has to be right. There is plenty of interest in Saka from other clubs, too.”
This is very worrying, especially as the 18 year-old only has 12 months left on his current deal and could force the Gunners to sell him if he decides to go elsewhere for a better deal.
It would certainly feel like a betrayal if Saka decided to move on, considering that he was nurtured through the Arsenal Academy from the tender age of 7 years old, and has been touted as a star of the future since being fast-tracked into the Gunners first team. I, for one, would certainly be very disappointed in him. Wouldn’t you?
Yes I’d be very disappointed in him and he’d be added to my list of ‘little sh*ts’
Clubs Fault club should keep their word no more players running down their contracts..
I mean we had a lock down so whay the hell have they been doing for three months it isn’t hard to Email a contract to a player and his agent takes whole of a minute.
what a joke our club is becoming be ruthless offer the contract sign or go it is simple
What exactly does Raul do?? So much for the players running down their contracts being a thing of the past!
I’d say right now, he hasn’t fared much better than Gazidis! All he wants to do is negotiate installments… if Saka does end up going to one of our rivals, I’ll be so bloody angry!
Me too Sue. But Arsenal are the experts in football hara-kiri so while angry I wouldn’t be all that surprised. Like you, I don’t have much confidence in the powers that be at the club.
We have a poor management and cheap tricky owner, no more coach manager but an assistant.
Youth are confused, as top players are not reassured, have no vision on where we going. No clarity beside a club totally lost, sinking…
Auba or Saka do not commit because of that. Every top players and youth are feeling same way.
Hope it’s not another player thinking he’s better than he actually is .
He had a great break out season ,but me personally don’t see much star quality with him ,great at what he did last season but seen players like him come and go plenty of times ,Martinelli on the other hand !
Just hope Martinelli was being ‘saved’ for today’s match. I cant see any other reason for not playing him on Wednesday.