Bukayo Saka’s stats v Southampton prove once again he truly is Arsenal’s star boy

Bukayo Saka is undoubtedly the shining star of Arsenal, and he proved it once again as the Gunners triumphed over Southampton with a score of 3-1. He was eager for them to maintain their unbeaten start to this new campaign by ensuring the North Londoners dominated.

Here is Bukayo Saka’s game by numbers vs. Southampton:

15 touches in opp. box

8x possession won

7 chances created

7 shots

3 duels won

2 fouls won

2 shots on target

2 assists

1 goal

I hope you can forgive me for suggesting Kai Havertz over Rice in the past few weeks as the player who’s stepped up and filled Odegaard’s void. The Arsenal prodigy has become a remarkable force in creating opportunities. Havertz’s efforts and contributions are commendable, but Saka has truly stepped up since the sidelining of Arsenal’s captain Odegaard.

Since the unsuccessful title bid last season and throughout the summer, Saka appears to have matured significantly. He now consistently makes the right decisions, which has led to his increased creative efficiency.

Saka genuinely deserves all the praise. As we step into October, he has already achieved an impressive tally of 7 assists and 3 goals.

Observing the right winger’s assists against the Saints showcased the skills of an elite creator, while his goal exemplified the precision of a ruthless finisher. Whether you admire him or not, Bukayo Saka is the player to watch when the Gunners aim to ignite their performance.

Daniel O

