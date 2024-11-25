Bukayo Saka’s top performance against Forest has only extended his incredible run of form

Our Gunners didn’t anticipate going winless in four league games during their pursuit of the 2024-25 league title. However, they found themselves in that tricky situation before the November international break.

Following the break, the Gunners needed to bounce back, and they gladly did that. With a performance worthy of a cup final, they defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 to secure the victory.

Most Gunners put in a spirited performance just like we hoped they would, given what was at stake in that fixture.

If Arsenal, who were 9 points off the top of the table going into that clash, failed to win that game, they were going to extend the gap between them and the top of the league, which would have further slimmed their title chances.

One Gunner who massively stepped up for this fixture is Bukayo Saka. He deserves all the praise he’s getting. His combo with Martin Odegaard looks like it’s going to set the Premier League ablaze going forward.

Dropping a 9/10 performance versus Nottingham Forest as per Sofascore, Saka continued to make the 2024-25 season his most productive yet. The goal and assist on Saturday evening just crowned the bright season he’s had.

Bukayo Saka’s PL season so far:

Wolves: Scored and assisted another goal

Villa: produced an assist

Brighton: Produced an assist

Spurs: Produced an assist

Citeh: Produced an assist

Leicester: Created 8 chances.

Southampton: Scored and produced 2 assists.

Liverpool: scored

Newcastle: Put it on a plate for Rice, but the Englishman failed to score.

Chelsea: Put it on a plate for Merino, but he too didn’t score.

Forest: Scored and produced an assist.

Saka has consistently delivered high-quality performances in nearly every league game. Thus far in 11 games, he’s got 4 goals and 8 assists.

Other than William Saliba and maybe Thomas Partey, Saka has been the most consistent Gunner… Saka is stepping up massively to lead Arsenal to glory, shrugging off critics.

Daniel O

