Bukayo Saka’s view of beating Tottenham shows he’s a real Gooner

No Arsenal fan will ever forget the day that Jack Wilshere publicly declared his feelings about Tottenham when on a Victory Parade bus (did he get a fine for that?), but he was only echoing what we hear from every Arsenal fan (and have done for the last century!)

*********”What do we think of Tottenham”********

The fact that Arsenal and Tottenham have always had a fierce rivalry, and always will have I am sure, but we sometimes question whether our foreign imports quite understand how important the North London Derby is to the fans.

But now that our team has more Academy graduates that have been promoted to the first team, we don’t have to worry about the players not understanding the importance of our rivalry to the fans, and Bukayo Saka has made it clear that the reason we are even more desperate to get Top Four is to re-assert our dominance over our neighbours.

This is what our young superstar said in an interview with Bein Sports…

👀 “I don’t think there could be anything that motivates us more!” There is no greater motivation for @BukayoSaka87 than pipping rivals Tottenham to fourth place in the race for @ChampionsLeague football! 🎙️ @CarrieBrownTV #beINPL #AFC pic.twitter.com/mZk04BGXtG — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 7, 2022

After three wins in a row we should be feeling confident ahead of tomorrows game against Leeds, but you can imagine all the Arsenal players tuning in to watch Liverpool destroy Tottenham tonight. If they do I think they are allowed to celebrate loudly in private, just like every Arsenal fan in the world…

Come on You Gooners!



Sam P

