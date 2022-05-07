Bukayo Saka’s view of beating Tottenham shows he’s a real Gooner

No Arsenal fan will ever forget the day that Jack Wilshere publicly declared his feelings about Tottenham when on a Victory Parade bus (did he get a fine for that?), but he was only echoing what we hear from every Arsenal fan (and have done for the last century!)
*********”What do we think of Tottenham”********
The fact that Arsenal and Tottenham have always had a fierce rivalry, and always will have I am sure, but we sometimes question whether our foreign imports quite understand how important the North London Derby is to the fans.
But now that our team has more Academy graduates that have been promoted to the first team, we don’t have to worry about the players not understanding the importance of our rivalry to the fans, and Bukayo Saka has made it clear that the reason we are even more desperate to get Top Four is to re-assert our dominance over our neighbours.
This is what our young superstar said in an interview with Bein Sports…
👀 “I don’t think there could be anything that motivates us more!”
There is no greater motivation for @BukayoSaka87 than pipping rivals Tottenham to fourth place in the race for @ChampionsLeague football!
🎙️ @CarrieBrownTV #beINPL #AFC pic.twitter.com/mZk04BGXtG
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 7, 2022
After three wins in a row we should be feeling confident ahead of tomorrows game against Leeds, but you can imagine all the Arsenal players tuning in to watch Liverpool destroy Tottenham tonight. If they do I think they are allowed to celebrate loudly in private, just like every Arsenal fan in the world…
Come on You Gooners!
Sam P
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – Mikel Arteta on his new contract, Leeds game, and incoming players…
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think the Arsenal wide player and 12 EPL goals scorer for Arsenal so far this season Bukayo Saka, should not lose his focus on the important Arsenal home match against the relegation battlers Leeds Utd tomorrow Sunday. A match that could prove stubborn for the Gunners to win it. This is because of Leeds desperation to avoid the drop this season but which could turn the match to jigsaw kind of a match.
But let Saka put his focus totally on the Leeds match before focusing on Tottenham. And think on how he should work hard in the Leeds match foe Arsenal to help them collect all the 3 points that will be at stake in the match.
Instead of him to start focusing early and getting excited on Arsenal possibly beating the Totts next Thursday night in the 2nd North London Derby match of the season at Tottenham Stadium.
If we can go on to win our remaining games we might finish 3rd who knows.
Chelsea like. Beat Leeds tomorrow
Yes. And Chelsea capitulation in their home match against Wolves today’s afternoon playing to a draw game when the Blues conceded 2 goals to the Foxes which cancelled out their 2 goals lead in the match at fulltime.
This came after the once owned Roman Abramovich Blues club side was reportedly finally sold today. .But will the dropping of 2 vital points by the Blues today in this season race for a EPL 3rd place finish be capitalized on by Arsenal tomorrow Sunday when the Gunners play hosts to the Whites from Erland Road? And beat them to consequently put more pressure on Chelsea for a 3rd place finish this season.