Bulldoggish £34m Arsenal star steals spotlight in Palace grind

Aiming to maintain their position at the Premier League summit, Arsenal did just that, grinding out a crucial 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Palace have built a reputation for frustrating the league’s top sides in recent months, having already stunned Liverpool and held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge this season. Fully aware of the threat Oliver Glasner’s team pose, Arsenal brought their A-game and just about edged the contest thanks to Eberechi Eze’s first Premier League goal for the club against his former side.

Timber’s bulldoggish brilliance

Eze may have grabbed the headlines, but Jurrien Timber’s performance deserves special mention. The Dutchman was outstanding once again, delivering a bulldog-like display full of aggression, intelligence and composure.

At one stage, Timber shrugged off four Palace players to win a vital free-kick, showing the kind of fight that has made him a fan favourite. His numbers reflected his influence: one successful dribble from two attempts, 86 per cent passing accuracy, every cross and long ball completed, seven duels won out of 11, and two key clearances.

According to Football London:

“Great footwork under pressure to win the side a free-kick in the first half. Produced a great ball to find Martinelli soon after the winger had come on and worked tirelessly defensively.”

Goal added:

“Got forward well from right-back again. Dealt with the Palace press with relative ease.”

Meanwhile, the Evening Standard noted:

“Another good performance from the right-back and he is in the groove right now. Went on a few great mazy runs forward.”

And finally, London World summed it up perfectly:

“That was an impressively robust performance in the first half. At one moment, the full-back fought off four Crystal Palace players to win a free-kick in an advanced position. That kind of bulldoggish importance was so vital in a gritty match like this.”

A player reborn

Watching Timber perform at this level, just months after returning from a serious ACL injury, is nothing short of remarkable. His blend of power, confidence and technical precision has transformed Arsenal’s right flank.

Players like Timber are rare – reliable defensively, yet progressive in possession. You could make a strong case for him being man of the match every single week.

