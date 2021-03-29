Bundesliga captain ready to quit club with Arsenal linked

Marcel Sabitzer has supposedly made his intentions clear that he would like to leave RB Leipzig, with Arsenal amongst the names linked with his signature.

The Austrian international will have just one year remaining on his current deal this summer, and has supposedly told his club that he wishes to leave for pastures new come the summer.

The 27 year-old joined Leipzig back in 2014 from Rapid Wien, and has become a key player in his seven seasons with the club.

Bild states that he has made his intentions clear to leave with Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool all keen, but Arsenal have also been linked in recent months.

Spanish outlet Fichajes named Arsenal as an interested party two months ago, whilst adding that no move was expected to come until the summer, and that seems to be backed up by the latest news coming out of Germany.

The Gunners are still lacking in the middle of the park despite the arrival of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in October, and with Dani Ceballos only at the club on loan until the end of the season, you would expect them to be on the lookout for options this summer.

Would Sabitzer be an ideal partner for Partey in midfield? Could he bring some leadership qualities which our side appears to be lacking at times?

Patrick