Bundesliga club boss admission opens the door for Arsenal to swoop in for huge talent

A new report has handed Arsenal a boost in their bid to sign RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano as his club’s managing director reveals that they would allow none of their players to leave for free.

Arsenal has made Upamecano a summer target ahead of an important first full season under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta is targeting a return to the Champions League at the end of next season, and the Spaniard wants the best players that he can get.

He also knows that he will have to fix his leaky defence and he has made Upamecano one of his targets.

The Gunners, however, face competition from other top sides and earlier reports indicated that his German club won’t sell him this summer even though he would have just one season left on his deal at the end of this season.

However, Leipzig director Olivier Mintzlaff has recently admitted that although his team is not focused on players’ contract at the moment, they would allow none of their top players to leave them for free, including Upamecano.

‘In the Covid-19 crisis, we have other issues greater than concerns about contracts,’ Mintzlaff told Sport1.

‘We know the terms of our players’ contracts and I know them very well – especially that of our top performers.

‘For us, it is a no go that the top performers will be allowed to leave our club free of charge.

‘That’s the case with Timo Werner and that will be the case with Dayot Upamecano. I have the economic stability of the club in mind.’

‘We have to sell before we buy anything. But I see the need to sell only to a limited extent. We have a good squad.’