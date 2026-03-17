Bundesliga club insists on €60 million for Arsenal target

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig at the end of the season, although completing a transfer for the defender may prove challenging. The Gunners are continuing to assess defensive options as they plan for another strong campaign in England and aim to further strengthen their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side has monitored several defenders in recent months, and Lukeba has emerged as one of the players attracting serious attention. His performances for RB Leipzig have underlined his quality, prompting Arsenal to consider whether he could become part of their long-term plans.

The club’s recruitment strategy focuses on identifying players who can both improve the team immediately and develop further within the squad. Lukeba’s progress in Germany suggests he fits that profile, which explains why Arsenal have kept a close eye on his development.

Leipzig Set Significant Valuation

However, any attempt to sign the defender is likely to involve a substantial financial commitment. Fichajes reveals that RB Leipzig has placed an asking price of €60 million on Lukeba as interest in the player continues to grow.

Leipzig has built a reputation as a club willing to sell players when the right offer arrives, but they have also ensured that departures occur on favourable financial terms. Their approach in recent years has allowed them to maintain strong commercial success while consistently developing talented players.

Lukeba is now regarded as one of the most reliable young defenders in European football. As a result, Leipzig is determined to secure a significant transfer fee if it decides to allow him to leave.

Competition For The Defender

Arsenal is not expected to be the only club pursuing the defender. Interest from several teams means that competition for his signature could intensify once the transfer window approaches.

This situation could make negotiations more complicated, particularly if multiple clubs are prepared to meet Leipzig’s valuation. In such circumstances, the team willing to offer the most attractive financial package may gain the advantage.

For Arsenal, the decision will likely depend on how highly they prioritise strengthening their defence compared with other areas of the squad. If Lukeba continues to impress, the club may still decide that investing heavily in the defender is the right move as they aim to remain competitive at the highest level

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