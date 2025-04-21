Bundesliga club is now looking for £86 million for Arsenal target

Benjamin Sesko remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar, as the club continues to assess its attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window. The Gunners were strongly linked with the Slovenian striker towards the end of last season and even made an approach to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

At the time, Arsenal hoped to secure his services before Euro 2024, recognising his immense potential and viewing him as one of the most promising young forwards in world football. However, Sesko opted to remain at RB Leipzig for another season, choosing stability and further development over an early move.

That decision appears to have been the right one, as the 21-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Germany. With 20 goals across all competitions, Sesko has significantly enhanced his reputation and market value. He is expected to add to that tally before the current season concludes, further increasing interest in his signature.

According to The Sun, RB Leipzig now value the striker at approximately £86 million—a substantial increase compared to last summer. While this figure might not be entirely out of reach for Arsenal, it does place Sesko in the same bracket as more established strikers such as Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyökeres, both of whom are also under consideration at the Emirates.

This presents a dilemma for Mikel Arteta’s side: pursue a high-potential player like Sesko who may require time to adapt to the Premier League, or invest in a more experienced and proven goalscorer capable of delivering immediate results.

There is no doubt that Sesko is a forward of immense promise. His physical attributes, composure in front of goal, and room for development make him an appealing long-term investment. However, Arsenal must weigh that potential against their current ambitions, particularly if they aim to challenge for top honours domestically and in Europe.

As the summer window approaches, Arsenal will continue to monitor Sesko’s situation, but with a rising price tag, they may be forced to re-evaluate whether the deal represents good value or shift focus to other targets better aligned with their short-term goals.