Bundesliga club is showing growing interest in Arsenal defender

Arsenal could finally offload Jakub Kiwior at the end of the season after the defender has played only a minor role for the club throughout the campaign.

The Poland international has been one of the most in-demand Arsenal players since joining the club, despite struggling for regular playing time. His versatility allows him to operate as both a centre-back and a left-back, and he was given an extended run in the team during the second half of last season. However, this term, he has not been afforded the same opportunities, raising questions about his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

As previously reported, several top Italian clubs have been keeping close tabs on the defender, with some considering a move for him in the upcoming transfer window. Now, according to Caught Offside, Bayer Leverkusen has emerged as a serious contender for his signature, with the German club reportedly monitoring his situation for some time. Leverkusen clearly believes he has the qualities to thrive in their squad and could attempt to secure a deal in the summer.

The Bundesliga leaders have a strong working relationship with Arsenal, having signed Granit Xhaka last season. That prior business could work in Leverkusen’s favour should negotiations for Kiwior progress. Additionally, playing under Xabi Alonso—one of the most highly regarded young managers in European football—may appeal to the Polish defender.

For Kiwior, the prospect of more consistent game time will be a significant factor in his decision. With competition for places at Arsenal making it difficult for him to establish himself as a regular starter, he may view a move to Leverkusen as an opportunity to showcase his abilities in a competitive environment.

If the German club presents a strong financial offer, Arsenal could be tempted to sanction his departure. While Kiwior remains a talented player, the club may feel that offloading him would be in the best interests of both parties, allowing him to play a more prominent role elsewhere while also securing a reasonable transfer fee.

