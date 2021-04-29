Bundesliga director admits want of Gunner despite financial deficits

Schalke sporting director Peter Knäbel is claimed to have admitted that the club are keen on retaining the services of Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac.

The left-back joined the club on loan in January in a bid to try and help their side avoid relegation, but that hasn’t quite worked out.

Shkodran Mustafi also signed on a temporary deal after Arsenal agreed to cut his contract short, but the club’s fortunes failed to change, and they are already cemented into bottom spot with four matches still to play.

The club will have to make some cutbacks with their budgets after their demotion, and their sporting director has supposedly admitted that while they would love to keep both Sead Kolasinac and Klaas Jan Huntelaar, their finances are unlikely to cover that.

“This is about the topic of identification figures, which is very important for us. When I look at the two [Huntelaar and Kolašinac] of them, how they live the club,” Knäbel is reported to have told WAZ(via Spox).

He later poured water on the move: “You shouldn’t think that your wallet has opened up here.”

Could Kolasinac return to Arsenal for the new season or do we believe it would be reasonably easy to offload the 27 year-old?

Patrick