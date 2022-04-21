Bundesliga expert confirms Arsenal interest in €15Million midfielder

Christian Falk has confirmed that Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austria international is yet to impress after joining from RB Leipzig last summer, and is already being touted for an exit in the coming window.

Last season, he was immense in scoring nine goals and assisting seven in his 39 outings in all competitions, but he has just the one goal contribution since moving to the club in the summer on a free transfer.

Bayern are now claimed to be ready to allow the midfielder to leave after just one year in Munich, and Falk claims that both Arsenal Atletico Madrid are interested in such a deal.

We could do with an addition in behind the striker, with Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe currently vying for the role, and with the current hope that we will be playing in Europe next term, extra bodies will be required to cover for the extra matches. It has been mooted that ESR could well cover as a false nine also, which could increase the need for another AM.

Sabitzer has been linked with Arsenal for some time, and his asking price could well prove to be too attractive to overlook, although to leave Bayern and choose us over Atletico we may need to secure that Champions League spot.

Do you think he could choose us regardless of whether we earn a top-four spot or not?

Patrick