Bundesliga man wants Arsenal move but there is one big problem and it is not money

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji apparently wants to move to Arsenal and his agent is actively pushing for the transfer, according to the Express.

The 26-year-old is said to be available for just £22m and he could sign for us for even less if Arsenal pushes for a lower fee states the same report.

However, there is one big problem. Arsenal wants a left-sided centre back and Akanji, who is a national teammate of Granit Xhaka, is right-footed.

This makes any deal unlikely, no matter what discount is offered or how much the players’ agent pushes for a move.

Just Arsenal Says

What Arsenal must avoid doing is signing any player that they do not actually need, certainly not one that is wrong-footed for the position he is being signed for.

However, it is not often that a player comes along that plays for a top club like Dortmund and is available cheaply and while we may not be desperate for a left-footed centre-back, we are desperate for squad depth.

It is not as if we are inundated with high-quality defenders, maybe for the first team but not as back up and dismissing this opportunity out of hand may not be the best move for Arsenal.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Could Scamacca be a good alternative to Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section