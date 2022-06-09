Bundesliga man wants Arsenal move but there is one big problem and it is not money

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji apparently wants to move to Arsenal and his agent is actively pushing for the transfer, according to the Express.
The 26-year-old is said to be available for just £22m and he could sign for us for even less if Arsenal pushes for a lower fee states the same report.
However, there is one big problem. Arsenal wants a left-sided centre back and Akanji, who is a national teammate of Granit Xhaka, is right-footed.
This makes any deal unlikely, no matter what discount is offered or how much the players’ agent pushes for a move.
Just Arsenal Says
What Arsenal must avoid doing is signing any player that they do not actually need, certainly not one that is wrong-footed for the position he is being signed for.
However, it is not often that a player comes along that plays for a top club like Dortmund and is available cheaply and while we may not be desperate for a left-footed centre-back, we are desperate for squad depth.
It is not as if we are inundated with high-quality defenders, maybe for the first team but not as back up and dismissing this opportunity out of hand may not be the best move for Arsenal.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
We have 4 CB’s now, we can promote the 5th. We’ve already spent over 100 million on defense under Arteta, don’t need another CB.
Keep Mari as 5th CB if depth is a concern.
Agreed.
We currently have 5 CB’s plus we have Tomiyasu, Tierney and Ballard who all play centre back for their countries as well as Trusty, who is a left sided centre back. I think 9 options are enough 😳😳😳
Oh sorry make that 10, Rekik is another who plays centre back for his country.
I consider it a certainty that we are not going to even try to buy any more CB s at all., since SALIBA IS COMING BACK.
MAYBE A YOUTH LEVEL ONE, BUT definitely NOT one at first team level. That would be madness and it won’t happen. 100% CERTAINTY!
We need a striker now!