Bundesliga outfit confirms Arsenal target has many suitors

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in Denis Zakaria and this summer is a good time for them to sign him.

The Swiss midfielder has entered the final 11 months of his current deal at Borussia Monchengladbach and they could sell him off before this transfer window closes.

He has informed them he won’t sign a new contract, and that has placed them in a difficult position ahead of the upcoming season.

Arsenal wants to strengthen their midfield and adding him to their squad will make that position much stronger.

However, the midfielder is attracting attention from several clubs around Europe and in a blow to Arsenal’s chances of landing him, their sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed this.

Speaking on the future of several players at their club this summer, Eberl says as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘There are a lot of offers [for Zakaria], so we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the next few days and weeks,’

The German club now faces a dilemma on the midfielder’s future as they can either sell him now or allow him to leave for free next summer.

The report says Manchester City also wants him and their better chance of winning titles could see him join them instead of a move to the Emirates.