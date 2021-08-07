Bundesliga outfit confirms Arsenal target has many suitors

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in Denis Zakaria and this summer is a good time for them to sign him.
The Swiss midfielder has entered the final 11 months of his current deal at Borussia Monchengladbach and they could sell him off before this transfer window closes.
He has informed them he won’t sign a new contract, and that has placed them in a difficult position ahead of the upcoming season.
Arsenal wants to strengthen their midfield and adding him to their squad will make that position much stronger.
However, the midfielder is attracting attention from several clubs around Europe and in a blow to Arsenal’s chances of landing him, their sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed this.
Speaking on the future of several players at their club this summer, Eberl says as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘There are a lot of offers [for Zakaria], so we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the next few days and weeks,’
The German club now faces a dilemma on the midfielder’s future as they can either sell him now or allow him to leave for free next summer.
The report says Manchester City also wants him and their better chance of winning titles could see him join them instead of a move to the Emirates.
This off topic please.why can’t Martinelli command shirt in Brazil first 11?there is something he lacks that Arteta has also identified but we fans are blind to it.
Its brazil NT olympic bro
The group of best players under 23
Mybe if arteta play gabi more often, he have more chance to be first team.
Right now, there no old fat willian who bench gabi….
Also Arteta did not play him at the end of the season so he had no form to be picked on .
Everyone that talks about Martinelli be it managers or fans know how good this kid will become ,I just worry now that he’s over in Japan till at least tomorrow Arteta will bring out the old tired excuses that he needs another break .
Same with saka What’s the betting that he will be rested for the first few games but Grealish will get straight into the Man City squad next weekend .
👍
Speaking of blind, you are putting a lot of blind faith in Arteta who finished 8th twice and got us tossed out of European football
Talking about judgement by Arteta how are these
1. Willian
2. Talked Bellerin into staying last year
3. Extended Xhaka WITH pay raise
4. Said Saliba not ready, but he is ready to play CL football with French team (thanks Reggie for mentioning this first)
5. False 9 fiasco in semi-finals
6. Negative philosophy &soul crushing football to watch
7. Repeating a disastrous Ceballos loan with a 2nd even worse loan
8. Leno over Martinez
I could go on but you get the point. Let’s not pretend Arteta makes sound and good judgements.
HARD TO DISAGREE WITH ANY YOU LIST DURAND! He has also made some good judgements but not enough. Nowhere near enough in fact!
I much doubt he will be gone anytime soon though, as I simply do not see Kroenke caring enough to get a more experienced and world class manager in.
Nor spend the money that a world class manager will require. Someone like Conte or Simeone would laugh at an approach from Arsenal. As for Emery he wouldn’t return their calls.
jon, keep an eye on Australian Ange Postecoglou in his rebuilding project at Glasgow Celtic. This guy is a fantastic coach/manager, excellent at developing young players. If given a fair time he has won, wherever he’s been.