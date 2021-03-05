Bundesliga side becomes favourite for Arsenal contract rebel

Folarin Balogun is set to join the German side, Bayer Leverkusen when he leaves Arsenal in the summer.

The teenage striker has refused to sign a new Arsenal contract after not seeing a clear pathway to the first team.

Mikel Arteta gave him chances in the Europa League earlier in the season, but he hasn’t played for the club since last year.

His path to the first team is being blocked by the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette.

He knows it will take a lot more time for him to gain first-team experience at the Emirates and he has decided to leave.

Arsenal remains hopeful that he would stay, but he has rejected all contract offers so far.

Todofichajes claims that among his suitors, Leverkusen seems to be winning the race.

He would cost the Germans nothing and he is choosing to move there because of their track record in developing young players.

Arsenal still has the chance to persuade him to stay, but it all points to him leaving the club this summer.

The Gunners have more than enough options in attack and losing him should only be painful because he is leaving for free.