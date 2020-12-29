Bundesliga side in talks with Arsenal’s breakthrough star

German Bundesliga side Vfb Stuttgart are claimed to be ‘in conversation’ with Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, who hope to secure his signature.
The 19 year-old has been enjoying his breakthrough season in North London, earning a number of minutes in the Europa League and notching up his first two senior goals and an assist for the senior side.
Balogun is yet to make his Premier League debut however, but did make his domestic bow in the League Cup when coming off the bench against Man City last week.
While he is enjoying an increase in minutes, he is yet to agree terms over an extension of his playing contract, which is set to expire come the end of the season, and is believed to be considering leaving the club.
Stuttgart are now claimed to be working on convincing him to choose their club, with Sven Mislintat knowing the striker well from his time in North London.
The Bundesliga side are of the belief that their main option up front Nicholas Gonzalez is eyeing a move away from the club next summer, which will free up space for a new arrival to stake a claim for his place in the team.
Kicker also reports that with an American manager currently at the helm, they may be able to use that fact to make his settling in process more simple, as they publication claims the club are ‘in conversation’ with the young star.
This would be a huge mistake. Is it the players agent asking for ridiculous terms or is it Arsenal’s fault? One thing we know this kid shows a lot more promise than most of the youngsters currently in the senior squad and as such should be given opportunities. If he leaves this could be another Serge Gnabry!!!!
Arsenal should keep Balogun and develop him. The young forward they can afford to move on is Nketiah – not big and powerful, not especially fast, certainly not especially skilful … no great reader of the game. He has made no chances and missed a few. He is young but I don’t see what he has to build on. We have seen plenty of him but little of Balogun
Big mistake if he leaves on a free in the summer.
arsenal should keep balogun around the club because he is the best striker in future “I love his speed”
Send them Xhaka instead LOL. Nketiah has failed to impress, you can tell Balogun has the potential to be a top finisher.
Who knows what they see in training, but Arsenal should be clearing out the deadwood (Mustafi, Xhaka, Chambers, Holding, Xhaka again, etc., not the youngsters).