Bundesliga side joins Arsenal in the race for Premier League defender

Borussia Dortmund wants to beat Arsenal to the signature of Brighton defender, Ben White.

The Englishman enjoyed a stellar campaign on loan at Leeds United last season and he has built on that with Brighton in this campaign.

The Seagulls rejected several bids from Leeds United to sign him permanently last summer and the decision to stick with him has proven to be the right one.

They will face teams looking to sign him again when the transfer window reopens and Dortmund has joined the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the race.

The Gunners signed Gabriel Magalhaes last season and have William Saliba out on loan at Nice.

But they might allow David Luiz to leave them for free in the summer and would want a replacement.

White has proven to be one of the best young defenders in England this season and could join Arsenal for the right price.

The Sun reports that Dortmund has enjoyed having English players in their team and they want White to be the next one that moves there.

Brighton rejected up to £25million from Leeds United last summer, but they will be open to selling him for a fee of around £35million, according to the report.