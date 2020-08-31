Bundesliga side joins the list of clubs in the race to sign Arsenal man

Sky Sports claims that Bundesliga outfit, Schalke 04 have joined the race to sign Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentinean has been Arsenal’s goalie since Bernd Leno got injured in June and he has been in fine form.

He was given the chance by the unfortunate injury to the German and he seems to have taken the position from his teammate.

Mikel Arteta faces a serious task trying to keep both goalkeepers happy. For now, Martinez is the happy one having continued in goal in the Community Shield.

Football365, however, claim that Arsenal still considers Leno as their first choice and they will listen to offers for Martinez.

Martinez has made it clear that he will have to leave if he isn’t guaranteed regular playing time and that has alerted the attention of several teams (TalkSport).

Leeds United have been linked with a move for him as they attempt to ensure that they survive relegation this season (The Sun).

Sky Sports is claiming that Schalke 04 has now joined the race for the goalie as they attempt to replace Alex Nubel.

Nubel has moved to Bayern Munich and the Germans feel that he needs to be replaced with a top goalkeeper like Martinez.