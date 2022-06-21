Bundesliga side secure the permanent signing of Arsenal full-back

Vfl Bochum have completed the signing of Arsenal full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu on a permanent deal.

The 23 year-old enjoyed his best form whilst with the German club on loan previously, starring in a more advanced winger role where he was credited with five goals and three assists in his 22 outings.

Jordi has struggled to find his feet since leaving the German club, suffering with injuries during his spells with both Cardiff and Nottingham Forest, but he can now hope to get his career back on track where he has flourished previously, with him likely to get the chance to play further up the field than at full-back where he has spent much of his playing time in England.

Arsenal full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu will be rejoining Bundesliga club VfL Bochum on a permanent deal following a successful loan. [@RyanTaylorSport]. — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) June 21, 2022

It really is a shame that he wasn’t able to continue his progress, suffering that devastating injury whilst with Forest, but even though we have now allowed him to leave permanently, I hope that he is able to get himself back on track.

Could he have been in contention for the Arsenal first-team squad had he not suffered that big injury in 2020?

Patrick

