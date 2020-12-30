Bundesliga star makes decision that could draw him closer to Arsenal

Leon Bailey has just teamed up with English management company, Unique Sports Management in a move that brings him closer to the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail.

The Jamaican has been attracting the attention of Arsenal for some time now as he continues to shine for Bayer Leverkusen.

He has stepped up in the absence of Kai Havertz this season and has been in inspiring form.

His form has helped Leverkusen to top their Europa League group and to also stay second in the German Bundesliga.

USM has some impressive English talent on their books, including Reece James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

While Arsenal has struggled to score goals on several occasions this season, Bailey has scored 9 times and set up 7 more in just 19 games for his team.

His form in front of goal is one that would be very helpful to the current Arsenal team that is looking for ways to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back among the goals.

At 23, Bailey has a lot of time on his hands and if the Gunners can sign him now, he would likely offer them several more years of service.

They are not the only team from the Premier League looking to sign him with the report claiming that Manchester United and Everton are also paying attention to his performances.