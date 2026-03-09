Bundesliga star reacts to rumours about Arsenal’s interest

Arsenal have been linked with a potential move for Nnamdi Collins of Eintracht Frankfurt, and the defender has addressed the speculation surrounding his future.

Collins has emerged as one of the fastest-developing players in the Bundesliga over recent seasons and has established himself as a key figure for Frankfurt. His performances have attracted interest from several top European clubs, highlighting his growing reputation as a highly promising talent.

Although Eintracht Frankfurt would ideally like to retain the 22-year-old, the prospect of a move to a club like Arsenal is difficult for many players to resist. Collins’ form has also reportedly drawn attention from Liverpool, suggesting that he is considered one of the finest young defenders in Europe.

Interest from Europe’s top clubs

The defender appears to welcome the recognition from such high-profile teams. Being linked with two of the world’s biggest clubs reflects the quality and potential he has demonstrated in the Bundesliga. Despite the interest, it remains uncertain whether Collins will leave this summer or continue his development at Frankfurt for another season.

A move to Arsenal, however, could provide an ideal platform for him to compete at the highest level while contributing to a club with ambitions across multiple competitions. The Gunners have a reputation for developing young talent and offering opportunities in a competitive environment, factors that could appeal to Collins if he chooses to make the switch.

Collins responds to transfer rumours

In response to the speculation surrounding his future, Collins spoke via Bulinews, saying, “It actually bounces off me pretty well. I’m reading these rumours for the first time myself, which is why I’m partly surprised.”

His comments suggest a level-headed approach to the situation, acknowledging the rumours without committing to any decision. Should Arsenal pursue him seriously, their interest combined with the club’s stature and competitive ambitions could be persuasive in securing his signature.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…