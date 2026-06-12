Bundesliga star rejects Arsenal despite personal calls from Arteta and Berta

Nathaniel Brown has rejected a move to Arsenal as he closes in on joining Bayern Munich from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer ahead of next season, according to Football365.

Brown is regarded as one of the finest full-backs in Europe, and Arsenal have been tracking him for some time as they hoped to add the Bundesliga star to their squad. The Gunners believe he would fit well in their system and at one point they were among the favourites to sign him this summer. However, Bayern Munich have moved quickly to secure his signature. His performances have impressed scouts, and he was seen as a priority target for Arsenal’s recruitment team.

Arsenal interest and approach

The Bavarians have already agreed personal terms with his camp and now need to reach an agreement with his current club before the transfer can be completed. Brown is in strong form and has attracted attention from several top clubs across Europe. He is widely considered a modern defensive option suited to high-intensity football.

He is believed to have been keen on joining a top club, and Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta reportedly held discussions with him at length. However, he informed them that he had decided to continue his career at Bayern Munich and appreciated their interest. Arsenal remain attentive to emerging alternatives as Bayern advanced in talks.

Bayern move confirmed

He appreciates their interest but has given his word to Bayern and intends to honour that by joining the Bavarians during this transfer window. The move is expected to progress once club agreement is reached.

Bayern are also one of the biggest clubs in Europe and Arsenal will now have to turn their attention to other options on their list of targets before the new campaign begins.

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