Burnley 0-0 Arsenal – at least Arsenal kept a clean sheet

One point is just not good enough for Arsenal in a poor overall display.
The first half started brightly for Arsenal, they dominated for the first 10-15 minutes and could easily have been two up with both Aubameyang and Lacazette squandering good opportunities.
However, the final 30 minutes belonged to Burnely, they only had one real clear cut scoring opportunity but they bossed the midfield and were the more eager team.
There was the usual wasteful passing from Xhaka and Guendouzi and a distinct lack of creativity from any of the players.
Laca simply could not hold the ball up, Ozil drifted out of the game following a good start, Aubameyang became more anonymous than the German, Martinelli was simply on the wrong side, he is far more effective with Saka behind him and Xhaka and Guendouzi offered very little going forward.
The defenders did fine, no huge errors and in fairness to Lacazette, I did see him racing back to help out as often as he could.
Leno did ok and made a decent save from Rodriguez, however, the constant passing out of the back is an accident waiting to happen. Simple truth is that Arsenal is no good at it.
All in all a disappointing first half.
I was expecting the second half to be different at the start. I would have bet that the lads would have received the hairdryer treatment from Arteta and if they did it made little difference as Burnely started off far better.
I have to say that at times it was men v boys and the men were not wearing yellow.
Burnley was attacking in waves and how they were not leading by the 60th minute I will never know, however, they were not and that meant Arsenal were still in the game. You cannot keep wasting chances and not expect to get punished.
Arsenal appeared to be set on counter-attack play and they did look dangerous when the opportunities arose.
Willock came on for Ozil and it was no surprise, he was largely ineffective and the way the game was going he was going to have little opportunity to make a difference. However, how Lacazette was not brought off first I will never know.
By the 70th minute, you could be forgiven for thinking this was an Unai Emery team such was the lacklustre performance from Arsenal.
Aubameyang should have done a lot better with a clear chance he had but Burnley’s Rodriguez missed an absolute sitter from one yard out, by far the best chance and worse miss of the game so far.
Arsenal did improve in the final 10 minutes or so but not nearly enough. That said, the second half was better than the first, even if it was not inspiring.
The game ended 0-0 and at least one positive we can take from the game is that Arsenal kept a rare clean sheet on the road.
But a point is simply not good enough when you are 10th in the table and just seven points above the drop zone.
Lacazette is useless !!
Arteta has to start dropping him now. Our main issue is no penetration from central midfield. We have neither a playmaker, or anyone making runs from deep like Ramsey did. Ozil offers zero creativity, and Laca cannot score to save his life! Those two badly need to be dropped asap!
Penetration is also Barcelona’s biggest issue currently
Rakitic, Alena, Busquets and Arthur can only create merry-go-round passes, whereas Messi is not as quick as before. Suarez, Griezmann and Dembele are rarely able to get past the opponents
That’s why Arsenal had better recruit a wide player who excels in one-on-one situations like Adama Traore. We will go nowhere if our supposedly creative midfielders can only produce predictable passes
David Luis will do better job than our midfielders put togather….
Pepe is that guy. I think today was a game to pepe and Ceballos and benched Ozil and laca.
Ozil has to ve dropped asap
Almost lost just because of a low quality cross from Burnley. This is why a towering CB like Mari and Saliba is important
A tall target man is also crucial for plan B, in case Arsenal can’t score from open play like this
And Arsenal lost their penetration after Saka was taken out. Good attacking fullbacks are critical in Arteta’s system, so I can’t wait until Tierney becomes fit again and hopefully Soares can do better than Bellerin
Don’t forget the midfield. Arsenal is not going anywhere with this midfield.
I can’t believe it’s accepted that Guendouzi, Xhaka and Torreita are good enough for where we want to be. Ozil was finished long time ago so I excluded his name
Arteta has to accommodate Ozil and Ozil can only play as no 10, hence he is forced to keep using two DMs behind Ozil
If Arteta has more versatile attacking midfielders, he could use two half-wingers in 4-3-3 formation as what Guardiola does at Man City
and this midfield will take us nowhere till the summer of 2021. Mikel has no guts to drop Ozil and he gets paid to do nothing.Guendozi and Xhaka can only rotate the ball and nothing less. Overall did not expect anything from this lineup and got nothing, so I am not upset.Expectations met, we are a genuine mid table team.
You can’t blame the back line if our highest scorer don’t put chances like that away as for Lacazette don’t know what’s the deal with him but surely now he needs some time on the bench very disappointing game
Lacazette and Ozil definitely deserve to be benched, but I don’t think Arteta has the balls to do it
Arteta don’t have balls,better get rid, don’t think its gonna cost much to get rid.
Mikael Arteta is not taking Arsenal anywhere, it’s time we come to terms with that.
He should get a 12-month probation period like Emery
Klopp also needed several seasons before becoming consistent
Even the midtable table team ( sadly but our club is also in that stature)our club isnewly appointed manager has earned more point for their club than him
Don’t just see the points. See the improvement in defense, ball possession and chances created
Arteta has made us stronger when playing away and when fighting with ten men. Wenger and Emery couldn’t do that
You spitting bull.
It’s statements like this that’s made fans accept mediocrity. Klopp had no honeymoon period, he came midway through the season and got to two finals though he lost both you could see a significant difference-his blueprint. His first full season he got the minimal expectation(UCL) while spending only on Mane and Wijnaldum.
We haven’t seen any significant improvements since Arteta came on so if until the end of season and we haven’t seen any improvement to what we’re seeing right now, then Arteta no longer has my backing.
I am with you on this.
It’s this kind of match that reminds me how much I miss Giroud. I would pick Mustafi for MOTM. No blunders for once and he made countless clearance. On the contrary, we escaped this one.
Arsenal had better find another old tall target man who is willing to play second fiddle to Aubameyang and Lacazette
Bas Dost and Wout Weghorst could be an ideal super sub
Ys dear, giroud will surely bury those chances that missed by our so called world class strikers
Spot on mate, what a performance from him. I’m actually one of his biggest critic but credit where it’s due. And a shout to xhaka who was the only hope we had in crossing a decent ball and he defended well.
Every game feels tough even before kick off…..This season is amongst the worst season for us as fans. Arteta needs time and patience from us.
Positive
Another clean sheet
Negative
Not clinical enough
Another draw
Haha clean sheet, my foot .how our club became a laughingstock. Paul merson is right we are no longer a big fish anymore.
I reserve comment for now.
Will see how things go after break
Typical trash away display today. Arteta should do the right thing and drop Lacazette who is out of form. Funny how our two so called world class strikers missed chances to win the match today. None of them have the class and inspiration of a true world class striker like Van Persie. It’s kind of funny because I don’t think there’s even one player in this squad who plays like a world class player. This is another match where our CM’s and Ozil offer nothing attacking wide due to lack of dynamism. At this point we are just playing for a better league finish. We still have more unpredictable away matches to come like at Southampton, Wolves, Aston Villa and Man City. I give the MOTM to our CB’s for surviving through the onslaught of crosses
Ceballos has to start at the next EPL game
Unfortunately he will return to Bernabeu next season, so I bet Arteta would keep starting Ozil till this season ends
What a waste of sleeping time. Wow! I woke up early in the morning to watch this disappointing display. Terrible time to be an Arsenal supporter.
Only Norwich and Watford have only won fewer games than Arsenal this season. Unbeliever…….
Arteta obsession with ozil and Lacazette is killing us, aubamayang should have put that first attempt away but Lacazette didn’t even win a single header.
I quit halfway into the 2nd half and went to do house chores! Never want to see Lacazette in this team again.
I bet your house is spotless 😁
🤣 at least we won’t be bothered by the international break this time round. We will be missing nothing.
Too right, QD… at least our heart rate and blood pressure will go back to normal haha!!!
Fully agree with this breakdown of the match. I can’t for the life of me work out why Laca wasn’t brought off sooner? Also for Nketiah on 88′ who is still working his way back into the team… Just seems completely pointless. Pepe for Laca, and putting Aubameyang through the middle should have been made on 75/80 mins at the latest, I can’t understand the logic in that substitution at all. Poor decision from Arteta to be honest.
Arteta made a mess today. I knew we were not winning as soon as I saw the line up. Still don’t know what willock brings to this team, and guendozi is such a poor player, I play as a midfielder too and the first thing of a box to box midfielder is to release the ball as quick as you can. Guendozi don’t seem to know that even when he is a pro. I am so disappointed
Always has the extra touch and it slows everything down. It’s so frustrating watching him hold onto the ball instead of passing it
I don’t understand how a coach is blind to an obvious truth. Only Martinelli and Saka should have business with our first team. Nketia, Willock and the rest of our youth players should never be near our first team till they’re ready. How can Arteta play Willock ahead of Ceballos? Why should Nketia come in ahead of Pepe? Yes Pepe is struggling but a struggling Pepe is better than Nketia and off-form Lacazette and can still produce moment of magic. He (Arteta) has stabilized the defence, then what? Why can’t our midfielders run at opponents and shoot? Why cant they drive the ball forward and pick out the strikers runs? Why should we rely on Martinelli and Auba to score everytime?
For me Arteta’s honeymoon is over. He should be criticised when he messes up and held responsible for the team’s performances.
What’s with this nonsense of making 85 minutes sub when you need a goal? That’s absolute BS.
where are the pepe-haters?
he might not have the best finishing touch but hes the only one capable of creating chances out of nothing
guess what, he’s leading in number of Assists while only playing half of the games
Pepe needs to learn how to cut inside more effectively first
Can’t cut inside to shoot nor can he get to the byline to cross. Luckily he is still fast and he is quite tall for a winger, so there is still hope for him
Why do people always criticize strikers. Yes, they missed few chances, but they were delivered from defenders. Where is the midfield where Arsenal used to dominate games? If Arteta cant see this problem, he is no better than Emery.
Arteta just can’t convince so far.. Everton is doing better.. Arteta is looking a bad choice already.. I reserve more criticism until after the break.. I am finding it difficult to see arteta way forward.
Here i heard some people saying that they write off this season , just look at the stats we only have won 6 in 25 games,only bottom 3 club have less win than us,that will tell the whole story of our club are going through
Ok first of all we look more resolute and together defending and my MOM Mustaffi. BUT why am i sitting here thinking Burnley played better football than us, yes Burnley. We looked totally void of any attacking ideas, yes we missed a couple of chances but yo be fair we kept losing the ball in pressure situations attacking and looked totally lost and out of balance. With another totally ineffectual game by the bland and boring Ozil, Arteta has to bin him ASAP because he is taking more away than giving. Im a lacca fan but he is struggling big style and why on earth are we playing Martinelli on the right. I fear the best years of Arsenal football club are behind and the future is a light year away. It wasn’t a shocking performance, far from it but being out footballed by Burnley is a situation that shows us where we are heading and at a rate i dont like. Our attack today was poor, the build up and the finishing, Arteta has to get more out of this attack, we are under achieving big style with the money and players we have brought in and are playing for us. We have to play quicker, something else Burnley did better than us, yes Burnley.
The players should be ashamed. If they are not they are not human. Absolute rubbish football.
you can have 4 van dijk in defense but it won’t change the fact that xhaka torreira and guendouzi can only pass the ball sideways and backwards this way we should have singed cazorla back
signed
I can’t believe this is the Sh!!ty match my heart has been beating forward for since yesterday..
Arsenal can easily increase the chance of HBP in an individual. I think Ceballos Should have left, making it clear his image ain’t around the club at all.!
Martinelli’ could have scored one of those two chances missed by Auba! What that heck! Was he(Auba) thinking..
Okay it now Crystal clear Auba Laca doesn’t work, Guenduozi Xhaka doesn’t click! But why is it hard for the coaches to observe.
Gutted.
Mid table team…..Arsenal
Mid table seems generous to me,we battling relegation and our form proves that.
It is time bring creative midfielders. Even from the academy, nothing is worse than what we have in the first team right now.
We do have creative midfielders in Ceballos and Smith-Rowe
, I doubt they are. Gone are the days of Fabregas, Rosicky , cazorla.
When most of us try to be realistic, we are accused of being negative. While you are celebrating a clean sheet we are getting closer to relegation than top four. It was not about Wenger, Emery and is not about Arteta. We don’t have a team and for a long time there has been no sincere willingness to build a winning team at the club. Always the excuse of no money but when fans cry loud the rush to buy average players at inflated prices. If we don’t have money at the club aren’t our owner suppose to invest properly in the club until we gain financial stability or are they comfortable watching us deteriorate each season. For me nothing has changed at the club since Arteta took over. It’s still the same results on the pitch and the January transfer window has proven that nothing will change on that front, don’t be deceived by the summer window promise, we will still have the no money talk. It good most fans have accepted we are an average team because they won’t be making excuses for where the club is at presently.
It really is not celebrating a clean sheet when I preface it with “at least”
I only needed just one goal from this stipid Arsenal team to win $7,500 I’m so gutted right now
Please never again stake on this set of players,embarrassing.
I only needed just one goal from Arsenal, i had to learn the hard way though.
@ Angelo. I’m sorry mate I needed a win for $5500. All lost due to arteta’s stupidity. Lacazette was pass poor, aubameyang played rubbish, ozil was himself. The remaining players were OK. The attack lost us this game and really needed a win. Pepe should have been introduced, c embellished for penetration and martinelli should have played on the left with saka. Guardiola plays his best players not his pals so arteta should get it straight.
Can’t understand why we substitute Lacazette in the 88th minute, surely Arteta could see he was struggling, and has been for a few matches, should have been done much earlier. What did he expect Nketiah to do in 2 minutes ?…Still, I suppose a point away to Burnley is not too bad.
90 minutes of my life I won’t get back best way to sum that game up! Who do we play next? It’ll definitely be a draw whoever it is lol
That is exactly what I said last night after watching United!! Didn’t for one minute think I’d be saying it again today☹
Newcastle at home
Ah Sue I don’t have the words to describe Arsenal anymore because anything I say I’ll just sound like a broken record 😂 6 wins from 25 games that is disgusting 🙄 The toon will have no fear coming to the Emirates no team would really, we can’t beat anyone 😂
We beat Burnley on the 2nd game of the season to record our 2nd win and have only won 4 since then and it’s February 😂😂😂
I bet they’re relishing the thought, Kev… all their players in the middle of goal droughts will be sorted!
To say I’m disappointed is an understatement.. the women also lost, Price was thrashed, all we need now is for the spuds to win to finish a crap weekend off!!
Bloody hell that’s terrible, Kev!!!
Oh Joelinton will probably score a brace then Sue 😂 the only improvement I see from Arteta is maybe more stable defensively? I don’t know but we are very poor! God, you are having a bad weekend Sue and you might right, Man city looking a little flat 🙄 and Liverpool crushed Southampton too and we have to wait 2 weeks for another game 👀 dreadful Sue 🙄
Be right*
Pen for city Sue 😀
If we’re to make the top four, we must drop Lacazette and Ozil :'(
It seems our coach lack balls.
Wtf … u accommodate Ozil by providing a decent b2b nidfielder who is comfortable on ball and has half a football brain … xhaka and gundouzhi would struggle to play for halifax town … ceballos needs to start in that position … closest we came to having that midfield combo was Ozil santi and Wilshire sadly injuries and wenger got in way of that combo
why must Ozil be the one to be accommodated. It could also be we accommodate Xhaka and Guendozi by playing a more industrious AM
Let’s all hope that we won’t get relegated. That has been my wish ever since I carefully scrutinized our team and realized we are so crap.
My only worry is that our penny pinching owners will just paper over the cracks and take us through this shit again next season.
Football has moved on while we are still stuck in Disneyland. This team is crying out for personnel,we have no choice but move on a majority of this lot and get a new group that can compete. Without which it can only get worse.
Look at our midfield, there is no creativity and also we don’t expect any goals from them, they are killing our counter attacking play too many slow players in this team. Our youth academy is pure shit. So many overhyped players like willock, niles, after one decent game they got the contract extension.
Non of our midfielder can be a regular player in any EPL team including the mighty oxil.That tell you how crap we are
I can’t even believe that Burnley players were much eager er to win the match while Arsenal players were enjoying their back and sideway passes. Pathetic.
Passing to slow. Dwelling on the ball. None of the intensity we’ve seen in recent games. Not enough movement from offensive players to make themselves available. Laca and Ozil should of been hauled off at halftime. Martinelli being played on the wrong wing. Wrong team selection and tactics. Arteta has to take the full blame.
Arteta’s honeymoon is over, the blame is all his
That was a pretty depressing watch and certainly feels like a step backwards. Fortunately though we’ve taken at least a few steps forward under Arteta so not time to panic. Solid game by Mustafi and always nice to keep a clean, albeit lucky, sheet.