Burnley 0-0 Arsenal – at least Arsenal kept a clean sheet

One point is just not good enough for Arsenal in a poor overall display.

The first half started brightly for Arsenal, they dominated for the first 10-15 minutes and could easily have been two up with both Aubameyang and Lacazette squandering good opportunities.

However, the final 30 minutes belonged to Burnely, they only had one real clear cut scoring opportunity but they bossed the midfield and were the more eager team.

There was the usual wasteful passing from Xhaka and Guendouzi and a distinct lack of creativity from any of the players.

Laca simply could not hold the ball up, Ozil drifted out of the game following a good start, Aubameyang became more anonymous than the German, Martinelli was simply on the wrong side, he is far more effective with Saka behind him and Xhaka and Guendouzi offered very little going forward.

The defenders did fine, no huge errors and in fairness to Lacazette, I did see him racing back to help out as often as he could.

Leno did ok and made a decent save from Rodriguez, however, the constant passing out of the back is an accident waiting to happen. Simple truth is that Arsenal is no good at it.

All in all a disappointing first half.

I was expecting the second half to be different at the start. I would have bet that the lads would have received the hairdryer treatment from Arteta and if they did it made little difference as Burnely started off far better.

I have to say that at times it was men v boys and the men were not wearing yellow.

Burnley was attacking in waves and how they were not leading by the 60th minute I will never know, however, they were not and that meant Arsenal were still in the game. You cannot keep wasting chances and not expect to get punished.

Arsenal appeared to be set on counter-attack play and they did look dangerous when the opportunities arose.

Willock came on for Ozil and it was no surprise, he was largely ineffective and the way the game was going he was going to have little opportunity to make a difference. However, how Lacazette was not brought off first I will never know.

By the 70th minute, you could be forgiven for thinking this was an Unai Emery team such was the lacklustre performance from Arsenal.

Aubameyang should have done a lot better with a clear chance he had but Burnley’s Rodriguez missed an absolute sitter from one yard out, by far the best chance and worse miss of the game so far.

Arsenal did improve in the final 10 minutes or so but not nearly enough. That said, the second half was better than the first, even if it was not inspiring.

The game ended 0-0 and at least one positive we can take from the game is that Arsenal kept a rare clean sheet on the road.

But a point is simply not good enough when you are 10th in the table and just seven points above the drop zone.