Burnley beat us? When will Arsenal fans wake up from this nightmare?

Arteta does it again! By Konstantin Mitov
Lovely Arsenal people, I honestly think I’ve never seen such a low bottom. I wish this was like that nightmare where you wake up and you realise it was just a bad dream, but it isn’t.
At this point, if we had an actual Board, they’d be making a decision. Either we sack the manager, or we give him funds for like 8 players at least in January. One of the two things is not happening for sure.
I was reasonable enough to not bother watching last week at all, because I knew we were beaten before the game started, but this time I don’t know what got into me that I had the game running in the background, and I thought of looking at the second half.
Thankfully, Granit Xhaka spared me 35 more minutes of misery because I had the TV off after 10 minutes of watching since the restart. But let’s not talk about why he is one of the biggest wastes of 35 million in the world, and think about why on earth is he on the pitch?
I expect this from Xhaka, I know he is a league 2 player, why isn’t the greatest coach in the world able to see that? How is Bellerin a professional footballer, when he has close to 6 false throws so far this season?
I could go on and on, but you know what? I was spot on from day two of this season (the Fulham game and the FA cup did trick me for a moment). But it was there in the making. Our football has gotten progressively worse under Arteta and I warned you all fair readers of this site what will happen.
It’s impossible to play a negative resemblance of schoolboy football and expect to win games. The kids from the academy play better in the Europa than this ‘first team’. And I told you this would happen and I’m sadly right.
I can’t wait for the hateful comments against me, about all the positives we should get – like that we dominated possession against the mighty Burnley! Can’t we just admit that we made a horrible mistake for the second time in a row and not cheap out on a manager again?
I was disappointed with 8th place last year, but never did I think it’s relegation we might be fighting. We’ve scored like 2 goals in 8 games. We’ve had at least the same amount of red cards if not even more in the same period of time.
I feel no pride, no passion, in fact, no disappointment either. I used to be excited about Arsenal before, now I’m just numb. I kick my feelings about football in a little dark corner, harder than Xhaka grabs a man’s throat!
But what can we expect when we hired a former mediocre player with zero managerial experience, who was incredibly hyped for being Pep’s listening man?
We need a manager who will get the respect of the princesses we have in the dressing room and boot them out like now. If I am the Arsenal manager, Xhaka will be told to look for a club before my first press conference starts.
I’d dig deep into who signed Willian and have him fired as well as the guy who agreed to give Auba 300k. Hello Ozil number 2. Did we learn absolutely nothing about giving ridiculous wages to ageing players? Legacy? What legacy is captaining us to relegation? If I was the boss, I’d send Bellerin to the U21 team until he finds a club.
These players failed this club so many times, probably only Chuck Norris can count that high. But I can’t blame them anymore for the ability and mentality they never had. It’s time to point the gun at whoever is in charge that hasn’t realised that yet.
I think Arteta is going before the end of the year. Either that or Kroenke should think of selling the club, before he loses a ton of money, because the championship doesn’t pay nearly as well.
But we still have the Europa though. That’s of course only until we put Laca’s goals’n’talent in a number 10 and 650k p/week of over 30 past-their-best charity players on the wings and expect to win football games.
Enough is enough people. There is no excuse in this world to give to those set of prima donnas. They’ve hidden far, far, too long, in a galaxy pretty much right here. It’s time for a massive clear out, starting with the manager.
Let’s get the new man a chance to bring something in in January, before we look at the likes of Sam Allardyce to save us from relegation with 8 games of the season to go.
Maybe then, we’ll get to win some games in an attempt not to go down? Who knows? Luckily, Christmas is around the corner and if we all wish hard enough to Santa, he might give us, a new starting XI, a new owner, or more realistically, a manager who can sort this mess out.
That’s me done, hopefully your holidays will be filled with more purpose than a team managed by Arteta. Until this nightmare ends, I wish you happy holidays.
Konstantin
Arteta should have been sacked immediately after the game the job is to big for him and starting to loose the dressing room when that happens you know its only a matter of time before hes gone!!
Arteta should swallow his pride and throw away the leash. The leash he used to mistreat some of the players is the same used by players to pay him back. His favouritism and I suspect Ceballos has a lot to do with it has to stop. Another bigger clean slate is in order along with sincere apologies to the way things have been dealt so the players can start to play for him again.
Changing the manager is not the solution as the similar scenario happened with Unay so the players are the problem here. But unlike Unay who was not given the support he needed rather unjustly fired (karma?), Mikel with the help of the board seem to have brought this upon himself.
But what players we have almost recycled all the team since Wenger era. Only few players are left. We bought load of players in last 2-3 windows. In other clubs it’s the manager takes the fall always but when it comes to Arsenal since Wenger left we always blame the players. Same players won the FA cup last year and no one had problem with them even in league when Arteta took over. So I do not agree it’s the player issue. He has brought in 3-4 of his own players since he took over and frozen out the players he does not like. It’s very simple everyone wants to be Messi or Ronaldo but that does not mean they are, in managerial world it’s the same same everyone wants to be klopp or pep but they are not. Changing manager it’s always the better option then changing the players, that’s why in most clubs areound the world managers are sacked even big names but players are kept. Chelsea, Madrid , PSG are clear examples of this and they have been winning way more successful then us with this strategy.
Mohsan…
Your points are noteworthy because you have made effort to support your opinion with reasons. I appreciate the seriousness with which you have expressed yourself, without necessarily trying mock anyone. And I cannot fault you, moreso because the results are downhill at the moment.
But I plead for some second thought, if you will. Anyone who supports the sack, I will not fault, because it is based on the present reality of results. But because we as humans do not know the future, we therefore must rely on past experiences to predict and make judgements about the future.
Now to my questions, and I pray you answer: Unai had a great record before taking the realms at Arsenal, he started well with good results, but slowly drifted and declined. He left Arsenal and picked up a weaker team and he is doing well presently.
Ljungberg took over briefly and could only pull a win out of these players before he left.
Similarly, Arteta took over with considerable performances even leading to a cup before now things are drifting.
Do you think all these coaches are strictly and fully to be blamed? What better project can any other coach offer us that will simply not just be theoretical at the start? Please I will be glad if you can kindly answer, particularly, if it pleases you.
Finally, I do not exempt Arteta from blame because he decided to pick the same players that have failed to deliver. But it is a matter of putting his faith in them and they have let him down. Luckily, if our pressure does not get him sacked before the next match, then at least, nature has forced two of those players out of his squad, and I pray it helps him out.
Mohsan, it is gloomy times and I can understand if positivity cannot be upheld during such times. Further, I do not intend to change your views, but I request that our collective decision as fans should be critically examined to ensure that it is the best decision made without future regrets, as many are displaying now: for example, regrets are ringing such as bring back Wenger, bring back Giroud, bring back Ozil, and many more. It remains our Arsenal that we all love so much and our best decision is all that matters!
Remain blessed!
Stay safe!
Cheers!
True our players might not be good enough for a top 4 6 but are we really saying that we have a relegation level squad??the same players that won a FA cup/shield, beaten man City, Pool.. Have suddenly forgotten how to play?
Spot on.
We have to act.
We are slowly rotting towards the championship.
Can’t see where we can win a game like this.
Saints will take us apart on Wednesday.
Dreading it.
Yeah. The fat lady is singing guys. Screaming her lungs off. Lreviously we could drowned out her humms. This is so obvious that the job is too big for mikel.
What clearly happened is MA came in the players ere happy to see a new face and they showed MA what they were doing before (added their own touch) and MA made small adjustments to UEs structure. The new season began and MAs structure was put fully into place. Unfortunately it has failed.
We were all fooled. I thought we had a chance with MA. I said it to friends and I said it on this website. Only thing is I woke up and smelt the coffee long ago. Way back I could see that he was making mistakes in the defensive strategy and picking thr wrong players. I think the utd game was the wake up call for me. We were piss poor before that and a huge game we come into with utd playing crap. We didn’t win the game pogba won it and we were awful but for aubas penalty.
Julian Nagelsmann and Erik ten Hag are my choices for new management allegri is very defensive so I don’t know our current t players fit that. And poch is ex spurs.
#artetaout. Oh yes I went there and I urge the rest of you to do it also #artetaout
Talking about breaking the record Arsenal never lost 4 consecutive home games since 1959 and we have not played Liverpool, city, United and Spuds at home yet. Scary part is we have not even played second round with top 6 yet and we have already lost 7 matches. Surely the board is looking at options behind the scene and should be in place as soon as possible, they can not be that naive to think we can continue with him for this season.
Would have loved arteta to bring us to the top but it’s not going to happen,
We haven’t scored from open play in ages,
I good thing about Xaka getting sent off is he can’t play for the next 3 games.
Why don’t he try out the youngsters.
He should play 4-3-1-2 system with elneney Willock, Amn in midfield with esr playing as a no. 10 behind nekitha and baloguan….
My goodness me. I can’t believe am an Arsenal fan who shouts #COYG!!! in good or bad times. But this is so un bearable. We are sinking like a taitanic ship. Plz Arteta live us or spare us before we die in ice cold waters. #Damn manager. #Racist.
Hahaha, ppl blamed ozil for not tearing up his contract and leaving the club. Will they say same about Arteta if he does not leave on his own? Let’s see
MA is going nowhere until the end of season, we will scrape past relegation and maybe finish between 15th and 10th. The worst thing that the club of ours did, was pass up on klop when he was available.
Arteta’s obsessive micro-management has created a team who cannot breath. All the skills that need to harmonise with each other, have been suffocated by Arteta’s character. He is also too inexperienced. We need fresh football ideas. Arteta is not Pep, Arsenal are not Man City, and watching our players playing out from the back was heartbreaking…. in it’s repetition and it’s naivety. I mean pathetic. Arteta’s inexperience means he cannot change and we are in genuine danger of going down if he is not sacked immediately.
I think it’s about time we accept it’s the players that arent good enough. Out of our 25 man squad only Tierney,Gabriel,Saka,Martinelli, Balagon, EMS and Partey havent let us down week after week. We should be looking to move on everyone apart from them should a decent enough offer come in. Massive mistake keeping Leno over Martinez, makes the whole back line see 100% worse without the Argentinian commanding the area. Holding, Chambers and Mari are just meh, mustafi and Luiz are slightly better but both dont have a future at arsenal. The less we say about Xhaka the better. Elneny and Ceballos are just average and cannot change a game. Pepe is too one footed and struggles with the intensity of the league. Willian and Lacca are past it, I even compare Lacca with Rooney who both aged to quickly. Abameyang need to be in a team that creates lots of chances, even when he was golden boot winner he was 1st in missed one on ones. We need massive reinforcements in January, Grealish and Zaha to be precise but even Buendia and Sarr would change the dynamic dramatically. Oh how the mighty have fallen.
Arteta will make this selection on Wednesday and lose again
Aubameyang,
Saka, Lacazette, Willian,
Ceballos, Elneny,
Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric,
Leno.
We will not be seeing Niles, Smith-Rowe or Balogun.
Come Wednesday let us see what he does.
He may opt for Pépé instead of Willian…
Rest I am agree with you..
Players have to take blame too.
Drop all the big boys and put the likes of SmithRowe, Nelson, Saka, Balogun in the next starting line up. Add Martinelli to that when hes fully fit.
Pepe, Willian, Laca & Auba are all failing so drop them. Xhaka replaced the Niles to partner Elneny until Partey is back.
Give Soares a run at RB, Tierney and Gabriel start and Saliba a go at CB. Gutted Leno is no1, never wanted EMI to go and that was a massive mistake.
Matteo and Lucas could’ve done a job here this season too. Aswell as Mesut even for sub rules to open defences like yesterday’s game.
Luiz, Papa, Holding, Bellerin & Kolasnic need to be completely dropped.
What a mess we are in. How many mistakes have we made!!
Sean, Holding had another solid game yesterday. I think the writer of this article, and many others ,need to calm down.Arteta will have learned a lot from yesterday and hopefully this will be reflected in his selection against Southampton.