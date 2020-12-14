Burnley beat us? When will Arsenal fans wake up from this nightmare?

Arteta does it again! By Konstantin Mitov

Lovely Arsenal people, I honestly think I’ve never seen such a low bottom. I wish this was like that nightmare where you wake up and you realise it was just a bad dream, but it isn’t.

At this point, if we had an actual Board, they’d be making a decision. Either we sack the manager, or we give him funds for like 8 players at least in January. One of the two things is not happening for sure.

I was reasonable enough to not bother watching last week at all, because I knew we were beaten before the game started, but this time I don’t know what got into me that I had the game running in the background, and I thought of looking at the second half.

Thankfully, Granit Xhaka spared me 35 more minutes of misery because I had the TV off after 10 minutes of watching since the restart. But let’s not talk about why he is one of the biggest wastes of 35 million in the world, and think about why on earth is he on the pitch?

I expect this from Xhaka, I know he is a league 2 player, why isn’t the greatest coach in the world able to see that? How is Bellerin a professional footballer, when he has close to 6 false throws so far this season?

I could go on and on, but you know what? I was spot on from day two of this season (the Fulham game and the FA cup did trick me for a moment). But it was there in the making. Our football has gotten progressively worse under Arteta and I warned you all fair readers of this site what will happen.

It’s impossible to play a negative resemblance of schoolboy football and expect to win games. The kids from the academy play better in the Europa than this ‘first team’. And I told you this would happen and I’m sadly right.

I can’t wait for the hateful comments against me, about all the positives we should get – like that we dominated possession against the mighty Burnley! Can’t we just admit that we made a horrible mistake for the second time in a row and not cheap out on a manager again?

I was disappointed with 8th place last year, but never did I think it’s relegation we might be fighting. We’ve scored like 2 goals in 8 games. We’ve had at least the same amount of red cards if not even more in the same period of time.

I feel no pride, no passion, in fact, no disappointment either. I used to be excited about Arsenal before, now I’m just numb. I kick my feelings about football in a little dark corner, harder than Xhaka grabs a man’s throat!

But what can we expect when we hired a former mediocre player with zero managerial experience, who was incredibly hyped for being Pep’s listening man?

We need a manager who will get the respect of the princesses we have in the dressing room and boot them out like now. If I am the Arsenal manager, Xhaka will be told to look for a club before my first press conference starts.

I’d dig deep into who signed Willian and have him fired as well as the guy who agreed to give Auba 300k. Hello Ozil number 2. Did we learn absolutely nothing about giving ridiculous wages to ageing players? Legacy? What legacy is captaining us to relegation? If I was the boss, I’d send Bellerin to the U21 team until he finds a club.

These players failed this club so many times, probably only Chuck Norris can count that high. But I can’t blame them anymore for the ability and mentality they never had. It’s time to point the gun at whoever is in charge that hasn’t realised that yet.

I think Arteta is going before the end of the year. Either that or Kroenke should think of selling the club, before he loses a ton of money, because the championship doesn’t pay nearly as well.

But we still have the Europa though. That’s of course only until we put Laca’s goals’n’talent in a number 10 and 650k p/week of over 30 past-their-best charity players on the wings and expect to win football games.

Enough is enough people. There is no excuse in this world to give to those set of prima donnas. They’ve hidden far, far, too long, in a galaxy pretty much right here. It’s time for a massive clear out, starting with the manager.

Let’s get the new man a chance to bring something in in January, before we look at the likes of Sam Allardyce to save us from relegation with 8 games of the season to go.

Maybe then, we’ll get to win some games in an attempt not to go down? Who knows? Luckily, Christmas is around the corner and if we all wish hard enough to Santa, he might give us, a new starting XI, a new owner, or more realistically, a manager who can sort this mess out.

That’s me done, hopefully your holidays will be filled with more purpose than a team managed by Arteta. Until this nightmare ends, I wish you happy holidays.

Konstantin