Burnley finds breakthrough in talks to sign Arsenal outcast

Burnley is on the verge of completing the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan from Arsenal during this summer transfer window. After fruitful negotiations with the Gunners, the deal is nearing completion.

Lokonga is currently not in Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans at the Emirates, prompting Arsenal to make the decision to let him go. His previous loan spell at Crystal Palace in the latter half of the last season was not successful, leading to the decision for a fresh move.

Burnley’s manager Vincent Kompany has been keen on adding Lokonga to his squad ever since their time together at Anderlecht. The player himself is eager to reunite with his former defender and is excited at the prospect of playing under Kompany.

According to Football Insider, Burnley has successfully reached an agreement with Arsenal to secure Lokonga’s services on loan for the upcoming 12 months. The move represents a new opportunity for the talented youngster to make an impact in the Premier League and revive his career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga was expected to be a top player for us when we added him to our squad, but he has struggled to make any meaningful impact.

We need him to leave for the long term. Hopefully, the Clarets will consider him good enough to sign permanently at the end of the loan spell.

He should be comfortable playing at a newly promoted side if he has any good quality in him. Kompany will also make it easy for him to adapt to how his team plays.

