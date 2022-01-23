Burnley frustrate Arsenal who fail to beat rock-bottom club

Arsenal will be fuming to have dropped points against bottom-of-the-league Burnley in a painful 0-0 encounter.

The game played out as could be expected really. The Gunners were in the driving seat from early on, and the visitors were doing their utmost to stop us from playing football.

Early on, Ramsdale was forced into a save after Dwight McNeil launched an awkward shot from distance, and the goalkeeper could only manage to palm it out for a corner, which Ben Mee was able to meet only to send his effort wide.

We had a couple of chances around the 20-minute mark, with Alexandre Lacazette wasting a solo effort by sending it wide, having worked hard to use his strength to break into the box, before Martin Odegaard looked to have a great opportunity from close range, only for it to have been hit straight at the goalkeeper.

Burnley rightly picked up a couple of yellow cards for some blatant fouls as they looked to stop us in our tracks as we looked to pick up speed, and they did manage to contain us going into the break.

Martin Odegaard had a great chance from close range with a free-kick, but his effort just cleared the cross bar at the near post before we really began to pick up a full head of steam.

The next 15 minutes was all Arsenal, while Burnley used every throw on and opportunity to waste as much time as possible, something that was clearly aggravating Mikel Arteta on the touchlines.

Burnley had a late chance to steal the spoils when McNeil broke free down the left to hit us on the counter-attack, but his effort went narrowly over also.

Despite our efforts and dominance, we were unable to break through the frustratingly solid and tough defence of Burnley, who will celebrate today’s result.

Patrick