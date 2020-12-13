Burnley haven’t beaten Arsenal in 46 years – Surely not today?

Burnley were one of the first English clubs to become professional after being founded back in 1882. They used to be a top team in England back in the mists of time, and won the League title in 1921, and their only other win was in 1960, but since then they have been a bit of a yoyo team, having even been down in the 4th tier just 30 years ago.

They have now been back in the top tier for 5 years and have never beaten Arsenal in that time, in fact you have to go back to 1974 to find their last League win against us, but they did manage an FA cup vistory at Turf Moor in 2008. Since then we have met 14 times with 12 wins and 2 draws.

But could this be the day that they break their duck against us? Surely not!

Even with Arsenal being in such a tough place right now, our current form is still better than Dyche’s team. They have just one win to their name all season (1-0 at home to Palace) and their last away victory was at Norwich at the end of last season.

Every single bit of form, either current or historical, points to Arsenal getting the three points tonight, so why are we all still just a little bit worried?

Darren N