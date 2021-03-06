Burnley hoping momentum will help to do the Double over Arsenal

Burnley beat Arsenal at the Emirates for the very first time back in December, and if they win today it will be a first Double over the Gunners in 58 years. But they face a Gunners team that is in good form this time around, after beating Benfica in Europe and pulling of a great win at Leicester last weekend.

Arsenal are also prractically free of injuries too, and have had a full week’s rest after the Leicester game, While Leicester faced the same opponent in midweek and came away with a sptirited 1-1 draw. The Clarets keeper Nick Pope is hoping to keep the momentum going today.

He told the official Burnley website: “We looked a threat going forward and in the main looked solid at the back

“It was just a better performance than we had put in over the last couple of games which we were disappointed with.

“It was good to bounce back because it’s not easy. It was a good shift from the boys and we were unlucky not to get the win really.

“Arsenal are another traditional top-six team. Obviously, we won down at their place which was a great result for us at the time and is still a great result now.

“It would be good to replicate that and to have two wins over them in a season would be a good effort.

“It’s a game we are looking forward to and another one that comes round quickly so we will be looking to take the momentum out of the good performance the other night into Saturday.”

One would have to think that Arsenal have the advantage in this one, but as we found out against Aston Villa and Wolves earlier, who have both done the Double over us this season, that we simply can’t take anything for granted…