Burnley is pushing to add Arsenal man to their squad

Burnley, the newly-promoted Premier League team, is ready to offer Albert Sambi Lokonga another opportunity in England, with manager Vincent Kompany keen on reuniting with the midfielder.

Kompany and Lokonga previously worked together at Anderlecht before the player made his move to Arsenal. Since joining the Gunners, Lokonga has faced difficulties settling in England and has struggled to make an impact.

During the latter part of last season, Lokonga was sent out on loan to Crystal Palace, but his time there was unsuccessful, resulting in his return to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal has made it clear that Lokonga is not part of their future plans, and it is anticipated that they will allow him to leave, even on a temporary basis.

According to The Sun, Burnley has expressed a strong interest in Lokonga and is actively considering both a permanent transfer and a loan deal for the midfielder. However, Burnley has other ongoing transfer activities that will influence the decision they make regarding Lokonga’s potential move.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lokonga has simply flopped since he joined us and the Belgian needs to leave the club as soon as possible.

We are adding better players to our group and he simply has no future with us again, so selling him this summer is perfect.

If we do get only loan offers, we should try to input an obligation to buy into them before accepting.

