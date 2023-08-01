Burnley set to offer Arsenal flop a new Premier League chance

Arsenal’s underperforming midfielder, Albert Sambi Lokonga, might get an opportunity to revive his Premier League career, with Burnley showing interest in the Belgian player.

Since joining Arsenal, Lokonga has struggled to make an impact and had a challenging time during the second half of the previous season while on loan at Crystal Palace. Unfortunately, he did not receive sufficient playing time under Roy Hodgson’s return, and as a result, the Eagles did not make his stay permanent.

Having moved on to sign better players for Lokonga’s position, Arsenal no longer sees him as part of their plans. It has become clear that if he wishes to play regularly, he needs to seek opportunities away from the Emirates.

The Evening Standard reports that Vincent Kompany, who previously worked with Lokonga at Anderlecht, is interested in reuniting with the midfielder at Burnley.

While several teams are considering a move for Sambi Lokonga, Burnley is currently leading the race for securing his signature. The Clarets seem eager to give him a fresh chance to prove himself in the Premier League and potentially revitalise his career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sad that things have not worked out for Sambi Lokonga at the Emirates, but now is not the time to wonder what could have happened differently.

The club has moved on by signing better players and we need to get rid of him permanently so that he can rebuild his career elsewhere.

