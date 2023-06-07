Burnley sets their sight on struggling Arsenal man

Burnley has expressed interest in acquiring Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga as part of their summer transfer plans, with manager Vincent Kompany seeking to reunite with the talented player.

Lokonga is currently on the fringes at Arsenal, and it appears that the Gunners do not view him as a key figure for the upcoming season. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace but failed to make a significant impact that would secure a permanent move to the Eagles.

As Lokonga contemplates his future, remaining in the Premier League could be a possibility. Voetbalkrant reports that Vincent Kompany, who recently guided Burnley to promotion back to the Premier League, has identified Lokonga as one of the two players he wishes to work with at his new club.

With the backing to make necessary signings, the former Manchester City defender could provide Lokonga with a fresh opportunity to shine and rediscover his potential.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lokonga has not been good enough for us, but the midfielder will do well in a mid to lower-table team like Burnley.

Because he has worked with Kompany before now, that should make life easier for both of them as they bid to do great things in England together.

If they want him on loan, we should easily accept because he is not an important player for us.

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…