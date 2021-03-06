Burnley v Arsenal Build-up & Predicted Score as Gunners seek revenge

Arsenal were downed 1-0 at the Emirates back in December, and we should be fired up for a little bit of revenge over Burnley today.

The Gunners were in a woeful run of form when they took on the Clarets in the league earlier in the season, but are in much better spirits at present.

We put in an impressive performance last week when putting Leicester to the sword, despite falling behind early on, and the feeling around the club has been very positive after our fighting victory against Benfica before that.

Our form before that was touch and go, but it feels as though we are in red-hot form despite only being able to boast the two consecutive victories at present.

Burnley on the other hand are without a win in their last four outings, having score just once inside their last three Premier League clashes.

They currently sit six points off the drop zone, but the feeling is that they could very well be dragged into the battle in the coming months with Fulham having raised their performance level in recent months.

Burnley are aware of how important points could be come the end of the campaign, and you would expect them to focus on defence today in hope of earning a draw, although they will no doubt be hoping to hit us on the counter also.

Arsenal are more than happy in possession, and you would expect that our style of play will profit from this, and I can’t help but believe that we will earn our revenge in Turf Moor.

I’m going for a 3-0 win this afternoon, with Aubameyang likely adding to his return to form with another goal or two.

What are your predictions for today’s clash?

Patrick