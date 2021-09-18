Burnley v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI as we search for consecutive wins

Arsenal have the opportunity to name an unchanged starting line-up when they take on Burnley this afternoon, but we expect there to be two players brought in from kick-off.

The Gunners got their first Premier League win of the season last weekend, beating Norwich 1-0 as we jumped off the bottom of the table, and we will be looking to beat another struggling side today.

We should have just three players ruled out of action today as confirmed on Arsenal’s official website, with all of Granit Xhaka, Mo Elneny and Rob Holding also having missed last week’s encounter, but while all of Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Thomas Partey were not deemed fit enough to play the full 90 minutes, we are hopeful that isn’t true this time around.

Much of the anticipation will be on whether goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale gets to keep his role between the sticks following another clean sheet last weekend, or if the manager will opt to bring in the more-senior option in Leno back into the fold, and we believe the Englishman will get the nod.

Predicted XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney

Partey Lokonga

Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe

Aubameyang

Is the above the best starting eleven of those available? Should AMN, Pepe or Lacazette be in contention?

Patrick