Burnley v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will be looking to seek revenge on Burnley for their victory in December, and have a near full-strength squad of options at their disposal.

The Gunners come into the clash with just one player needing to be assessed in the build-up, and zero men ruled out completely.

It is a welcome change for our squad to be without issues while many of our rivals suffer with fitness and injury issues, although we don’t have a perfectly clean bill of health.

Emile Smith Rowe is to be assessed ahead of our clash at Turf Moor, although Martin Odegaard has shown that he can be almost as effective in the attacking midfielder role, so there should be no need to rush him back into the starting line-up.

Arsenal confirmed that Alex Runarsson is back available for our team however, after picking up an injury in training before our clash with Benfica, and he could well be in contention to make the bench.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno

Bellerin Luiz Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Aubameyang

Lacazette

This team should have more than enough to put the Clarets to bed this afternoon, despite their victory over us in December, and I firmly expect any XI named by Arteta to come away with the all-important three points.

Patrick