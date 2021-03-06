Key stats and who to watch out for as Arsenal take on Burnley?

Arsenal travel to Burnley on the back of an impressive away win at Leicester City. The Gunners came from behind to beat the high-flying Foxes to wrap up an amazing week for the club. Arsenal have advanced into the Round of 16 in the Europa League, while also keeping hopes of Champions League football next season alive by beating third-placed Leicester.

Before they start dreaming about a Champions League spot, they take on Burnley, which can showcase their mettle, in what has been a horrific season by their standards.

Sean Dyche’s side perhaps provide the most aerial threat than any other Premier League side. With the return of their number nine Chris Wood, Arsenal can expect a tough challenge to win aerial duels from Burnley’s tactical theme of long balls.

The combination of the old-school Wood and Ashley Barnes make things spicy for The Clarets. While Wood is a conventional center-forward, his partner-in-crime provides threat from his shots inside or on the edge of the 12-yard box.

Matej Vydra has also looked sharp when he has played, thus Arsenal must be ready to grit their teeth at Turf Moor.

Dwight McNeil is arguably the most creative player Sean Dyche’s has got among his troops. The 21-year-old has provided inspiration on numerous occasions. The Rochdale-born kid, if not kept in check, can swing dangerous crosses into the box, with the quality which the strikers can only dream of. He has four goal involvements in the current Premier League campaign.

Read the stats for Arsenal’s clash against Burnley:

Both clubs have met 110 times, with the North-London side getting the better of their opponents in 54 matches. That is a win percentage of 49.09. Burnley, on the other hand, have won 34 and drawn 22 times. Thus, the Clarets have a win percentage of 30.9 against the Gunners.

Alexander Lacazette has scored seven away goals in this Premier League campaign which is more than his tally in the two previous campaigns combined (6).

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has hit the net more times against Burnley than any other Premier League side (7). It is eight if you include his own goal in their last encounter in December 2020.

Whereas, Nicolas Pepe has scored in four out of his last five Premier League games. The Ivorian is showing signs of renaissance in the second half of his second season in London.

The Gunners have been quite robust against Burnley, conceding just seven goals in 13 matches. Never more than once in a match.

The 13-time league champions are also unbeaten in their last eight away matches, winning and drawing four each. They have also kept four clean sheets in five matches on the road against Sean Dyche’s men.

Mikel Arteta will certainly freshen things up considering that the Gunners take on Olympiacos in the Europa League Round of 16 in the midweek. If Arsenal end up winning, they will close the gap to just seven points from the fourth position, with 11 games to play.

Yash Bisht

Connect with the writer on Instagram/Twitter: @yarsenal09