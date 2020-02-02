Burnley v Arsenal match preview and predicted score

Arsenal is well set up to claim all three points at Turf Moor.
This game has come at a perfect time for Mikel Arteta, he has his best player back from suspension in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a new signing, Pablo Mari, who could be available and both Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz available. Well, Mustafi if he is fit.
On top of that, the Gunners are in form, they are playing better than they have been in a long time and their confidence is no longer in the gutter.
Of course, it cannot be ignored that Burnley are also in form right now, they beat Leicester City and Man Utd in their last two Premier League games and that has to be respected, though it is worth pointing out that in their last game they got dumped out of the FA Cup at home to Norwich City.
Burnley is never an easy game, they are tough opponents and it would be wrong to associate their toughness with the likes of Stoke City simply because they do play some attractive attacking football as well.
That said, the way Arsenal has been playing recently, attacking pressing football at speed means they should be able to keep the Clarets on the back foot and the only way I can see us losing this game is if mistakes are made at the back again. Which, I admit, is always a possibility.
Arteta has a specific way he wants the lads to play and they are clearly buying into his vision and if they maintain their progression into this game then I can see only one outcome.
That is not to disparage Burnley at all, they have to be respected, I mean, they are level with Arsenal on points and do have home advantage. But this is not the Arsenal from earlier in the season, this is a whole different team in terms of attitude and mental strength and Sean Dyche will know that and I reckon he will send his team out more defensive than usual to reflect the “new” Arsenal.
With Aubameyang back and he just loves scoring against Burnley, I am confidently going for an away win for the Gunners.
Predicted Score
Burnley 1-3 Arsenal
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’m hoping we win and will be over the moon if we do BUT
My prediction is
1-1
1. They beat Leicester and United so they are not a bad team
2. it’s their turf (away match)
3. We are both close to each other table position wise with us just two places higher
4. Our defence is still a question mark even though it’s definitely improved
Arsenal Positive
Our attack is far superior especially CF
I think 1-3 is possible. Most things are possible but Don’t underestimate Burnley
I couldn’t agree with you more Admin.
I also look forward to Artata starting Pablo Mari, and Mari also grabbing the opportunity with both hands and replicate his form at Flamengo, to take his seat where the Varane’s, Larporte’s and VVD’s dine.
👍
Unfortunately I am not brimming with optimism especially if Ozil is given a starting place.
This is a game that will require hard work, strength and determination as well as skill.
I’d rather Ceballos got the nod today.
Very difficult game.Will be a critical test for our center backs and full backs due to to their high balls game.Ideally this will be a game for Pablo Mari but his lack of time with the team make his inclusion a bit risky.Our forwards should play quick and with the ball on the ground.Anyhow, nobody better than Arteta to plan the game;our plans are only best wishes.