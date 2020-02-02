Burnley v Arsenal match preview and predicted score

Arsenal is well set up to claim all three points at Turf Moor.

This game has come at a perfect time for Mikel Arteta, he has his best player back from suspension in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a new signing, Pablo Mari, who could be available and both Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz available. Well, Mustafi if he is fit.

On top of that, the Gunners are in form, they are playing better than they have been in a long time and their confidence is no longer in the gutter.

Of course, it cannot be ignored that Burnley are also in form right now, they beat Leicester City and Man Utd in their last two Premier League games and that has to be respected, though it is worth pointing out that in their last game they got dumped out of the FA Cup at home to Norwich City.

Burnley is never an easy game, they are tough opponents and it would be wrong to associate their toughness with the likes of Stoke City simply because they do play some attractive attacking football as well.

That said, the way Arsenal has been playing recently, attacking pressing football at speed means they should be able to keep the Clarets on the back foot and the only way I can see us losing this game is if mistakes are made at the back again. Which, I admit, is always a possibility.

Arteta has a specific way he wants the lads to play and they are clearly buying into his vision and if they maintain their progression into this game then I can see only one outcome.

That is not to disparage Burnley at all, they have to be respected, I mean, they are level with Arsenal on points and do have home advantage. But this is not the Arsenal from earlier in the season, this is a whole different team in terms of attitude and mental strength and Sean Dyche will know that and I reckon he will send his team out more defensive than usual to reflect the “new” Arsenal.

With Aubameyang back and he just loves scoring against Burnley, I am confidently going for an away win for the Gunners.

Predicted Score

Burnley 1-3 Arsenal