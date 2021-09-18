Burnley v Arsenal – Match Preview & Predicted Score as we look for consecutive victories

Arsenal will make the trip to Turf Moor this afternoon to take on Burnley in the Premier League.

The Gunners got their first win of the season last week when beating Norwich at the Emirates Stadium 1-0, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagging our first and only league goal thus far.

Excuses could definitely have been made for our three previous PL matches however, losing a number of key players late going into the Brentford clash, and with a depleted squad against both of last season’s Champions League finalists Chelsea and Man City after that.

Burnley will go into today’s clash in search of their first win of the season, having picked up just the one point from a possible 12 thus far, drawing with Leeds at home, whilst having suffered losses to Liverpool, Everton and Brighton respectively.

We appear to have the option to name un unchanged line-up this week if we so wish, as stated in our Team News earlier on today, although we expect a couple of changes, but a smooth preparation for today’s clash should well be a boost.

I expect Arsenal to pile further misery of Burnley, who are not in the best moment, despite knowing their style of play can often cause us trouble. We are winless in our last three head-to-heads with the Clarets, and while I’m not expecting a walkover, I believe our team will be focused on the job at hand, and will come away with a 2-0 victory this time around.

What are your early predictions for today’s trip to Turf Moor?

Patrick