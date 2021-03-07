Burnley v Arsenal Review – Sloppy and careless once again

One step forward two steps back by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people, this game summed up our season really. It’s exactly the reason why one good result like Leicester means nothing at this football club.

We could’ve had Burnley easy, but instead it was us serving points on a plate. That goal we conceded was pathetic to say the least. But to expect different from Xhaka? And what is Leno doing exactly?

Trying to play it out from the back is orders from the manager, but you see players under pressure and you still decide not to break your foot making a clearance, but rather give it to the person who’s cost us single-handedly quite a few points. Remember how Xhaka started Leicester’s goal a week ago?

How many more chances? And how many chances can we miss? We were sloppy and careless. In football you don’t get away with it. I just wonder if there is a person sitting at the bench whose job is to address these issues?

You can’t blame Arteta for the missed chances, but keeping Saka who was terrible and taking people out on a yellow card was questionable to say the least. Then subbing Odegaard to play Laca in number 10? Really?

The we bring Pepe on late, so there’s not enough time to win the game. I am sorry, 10th in the league is hardly progress. When Chelsea sacked Lampard I could look around the table and see them close to us. Now I need to scroll to the top 4 to see where they are and we are still mid-table.

The players we have aren’t great, but we are where we are because we keep trusting a system and players that have constantly produced the same mistakes.

The players looked all happy at the start of the second half, why? What for? I want to see players angry, wanting to win, not tolerating the mistakes we make.

The real mistake is the one I am making, though. For watching this, when time and time again we’ve shown we aren’t good enough. We play like a mid-table team because we are one.

We aren’t patient with the manager, we are stupid. We lack the ambition to go further up the table, because it suits us where we are and this is the saddest thing. This is probably the 4th or 5th season in a row where I see us not caring about the league at all. That is a concern, but Arteta won’t be sacked. He’s the godfather of boring error prone football and there is no one better for us than him.

Konstantin