Burnley weighing up a move for struggling Arsenal star

Albert Sambi Lokonga could get a Premier League lifeline again as Vincent Kompany eyes a move for the midfielder.

Sambi Lokonga is spending this second half of the season on loan at Crystal Palace after failing to make an impression at Arsenal.

He has not improved much from playing for the Eagles, which suggests the midfielder will not get another chance at the Emirates when he returns to the Gunners.

However, The Sun reveals Kompany is eyeing a reunion with the Belgian, having worked with him while they were at Anderlecht.

Sambi Lokonga was one of the finest players in his squad at the time, but has looked lost at the Emirates and will now look to leave.

Arsenal will unlikely stand in his way as they look to create space and bring some new midfielders to the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga has simply not been good enough for us and it is clear to see his future lies somewhere else.

Burnley would need players with Premier League experience and he qualifies as one if they can find an agreement with us.

Sambi Lokonga will feel he has missed a chance to play for a top club, but he might also resurrect his career at Burnley.

