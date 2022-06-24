Burnley win race for highly-rated Arsenal defender

Arsenal defender set to sign for Championship side
Former Premier League outfit Burnley are in advanced talks with Arsenal for the signature of 22-year-old center back Daniel Ballard.
The Northern Ireland international has had two fantastic loan spells at Blackpool and then Millwall and is now set to earn the biggest move in his career.
The Athletic reported that new manager Vincent Kompany was an instrumental figure in persuading the Arsenal man to move to Turf Moor.
As reported by top man @gunnerblog, Daniel Ballard is set to join Burnley from Arsenal. Loads of Championship clubs were in for him following last season's successful loan at Millwall. Also expecting Jordi Osei-Tutu to complete move to Bochum soon
— Sam Dean (@SamJDean) June 23, 2022
The fee being reported is a meager £2m. But the Gunners have added performance-related add-ons. If Ballard performs well at the Lancashire-based outfit, it will be a win-win situation for both the clubs.
The most important clause in the deal is that Arsenal will have the opportunity to match the bids of any future suitors.
Even though they are letting the young defender leave, they won’t be removing him from their sights. If Ballard continues the trajectory, he’s on at the moment, rejoining the North London outfit will be very much on the cards.
💚 Daniel Ballard with a huge goal for @NorthernIreland!
Superb ball and a cracking header! 💥
A massive 7 minutes coming up for them to salvage something from this game.#KOSNIR pic.twitter.com/IOuLZ7YuIv
— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 9, 2022
With the Clarets set to lose whole host of names from the squad, former Man City captain Kompany has a proper rebuilding task on his hands.
And the former City icon might be getting the perfect player in his rebuild in the Irishman. Ballard has been attracting a lot of interest in the past few months.
Despite not playing a single game for the senior team of Arsenal, he has made an impressive 10 appearances for his national side.
With Ben Mee and James Tarkowski no more at Turf Moor, Ballard will hope to continue to rise and shine at his new home.
We sell Ballard our academy product for 2m and we buy Vieira the Porto academy product for 34mill. Sadio Mane cost Liverpool 34 mill 6 years ago and the 30 year old now sells for 34m. 5 years ago we buy Lacazette for 50 mill. He is paid 45mill a total of 95mill and leaves for free. But we still believe spending 50mill fee and paying 50mill salary on a striker is the answer. We should have sold Ballard for 34mill and bought Vieira for 2mill.
Sure mate, compare a 22 year old centre back who only played 1 season of Championship to a 21 year old attacking midfielder who played at the highest level in Portugal and in the Champions League
And of course we could simply argue that EVERY player for sale started out as as an “academy player”
Is it your money? How much does affect your investment in the club? I think the Kroenkes can afford it don’t you? Just like when we sell an academy product like iwobi or Willock, sometimes some go for cheap sometimes much more. As a fan just worry about being fanatical about Arsenal and getting behind the team. Do not stress about things that have nothing to do with you and you have no control over, just enjoy it .
meager? shouldn’t it be meagre no?
I’m just trying to learn English that’s all!!
They should put a buy back clause option in his contract.
There is “match price” buy back clause…
Even though I think it’s a good decision to sell him with potential clauses, I can’t help but think that only £ 2m is not enough. I don’t know how high the fee can rise with the clauses, but I think for players like that we should be getting at least somewhere between £ 5-10m, like with Bielik. He was highly rated among Championship teams and is a international as well. Add the homegrown tax and I really think we should get more for players like that.
I am happy that we have the option to buy him back in the future though