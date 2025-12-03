“Business-like” Alan Smith reacts to Arsenal’s win against Brentford

Arsenal earned a 2-0 victory over Brentford this evening, a result that allowed them to maintain their distance from their rivals in the Premier League table. Having dropped points in two of their previous three matches, the Gunners approached this fixture with a clear need to regain momentum. Brentford have often caused significant problems for Arsenal in recent seasons, and they arrived with the potential to disrupt the home side once again.

Arsenal Take Control Against a Difficult Opponent

Arsenal were fully aware of the threat the Bees posed, and avoiding a setback at home was essential, not only for their league position but also for their confidence in a season where they believe they can challenge for the title. A draw would have been a disappointing outcome, particularly against a team known for its physicality and discipline. To prevent this, the Gunners worked tirelessly to dominate possession and limit Brentford’s ability to impose their preferred style.

The match demanded considerable concentration and effort, but Arsenal are accustomed to applying high standards to their own performances. Their approach was purposeful, and they controlled the game with authority. Even after making several substitutions, they maintained composure and cohesion, ensuring Brentford were unable to reassert themselves as the contest progressed.

Smith Praises Professional Performance

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith was notably impressed with their display. Speaking via the BBC, he said, “One of those games where if you do win the title at the end of the season, you look back on as a standard win where you were not troubled, and there were not too many theatrics and fireworks, but we got the job done. Business like from Arsenal.”

His assessment captured the nature of the performance. Arsenal did not require dramatic moments or late interventions. They produced a calm and controlled display, managing the match with maturity and efficiency. It was the type of measured performance that title-challenging teams rely upon during long campaigns, and one that reinforces their confidence heading into future fixtures.

