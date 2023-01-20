Busy week for Arsenal Women with WSL, Conti Cup & Vitality FA Cup rounds by Michelle

With 3 matches over the coming week our Gunners have a busy end to the first month of the year with the Women’s Super League, the Quarter Finals of the Conti Cup and the 4th round of the Vitality FA Cup.

Arsenal Women will travel to Broadfield Stadium (Crawley Town) to take on Brighton & Albion Hove on Sunday 22nd January kick-off 6.45PM UK, in the Women’s Super League. Arsenal’s away ticket allocation has sold out but you can watch live on Sky Sports. You can check out our form guide for that match below.

Arsenal Women with then welcome Aston Villa (and Jordan Nobbs?!) to Meadow Park on Thursday 26th January kick-off 7.45PM UK for the Conti Cup Quarter Final. You can purchase tickets here

Arsenal Women then take on Leeds at Meadow Park on Sunday 29th January kick-off 2PM UK, in the 4th round of the Vitality FA Cup. You can purchase tickets here.

Have you got your tickets for the Conti Cup Quarter Final or the Vitality FA Cup? Any problems getting tickets?

