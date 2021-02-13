“But it’s a dangerous game to play” Arsenal legend concerned about change of focus

David Seaman has urged Arsenal not to focus on winning cups as they continue to stay away from the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners have been struggling to break into the top four for some time now, and they haven’t won the league since 2004.

During this league drought, they have managed to scoop the FA Cup a few times and even won it last season.

They are now out of the domestic cups and are far behind in the race for the top four.

Their only route to European football next season is winning the Europa League.

Seaman has watched his beloved team play better in the cups and he says it doesn’t make sense.

He demands that they put in as much effort in their league games so that they can return to form in the EPL as well.

Former keeper Seaman said as quoted by Sun Sports: “Around 1993 we dropped off in the league but in the cups we were doing OK.

“When Arsenal are not challenging it is a bad season and we were well off it — and it wasn’t until Arsene Wenger came in that things started to change.

“And even then it took two years to win the league and the first Double.

“It’s maybe like what’s going on now. The team’s focus has changed towards the cups with the league out of reach.

“But it’s a dangerous game to play if you want to end your bad league form. You can’t just turn it on for the cup.

“You have to start building confidence in the league or you could be cut adrift.

“I like what I am seeing so far, the team just needs to be more consistent.

“We are getting performances and little runs, then we get beat and I think, ‘Really? We got beat by them?’.